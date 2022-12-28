BR.ebrboyswed.122922 129.jpg

Scotlandville's Chase Sample (13) swats the ball from Southern Lab's Charles LeBlanc (25) in the first half of Scotlandville High’s game vs in the semifinals of the East Baton Rouge Boys Basketball Tournament at Scotlandville High Wednesday night.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Boys basketball

EBR tournament

At Scotlandville

Consolation games

Collegiate BR 53, Capitol 46

Leaders: COLLEGIATE: R. Alexander 14, T. Robertson 12; CAPITOL: M. Cherry 17, K. LeBlanc 8.

Halftime: Collegiate 23, Capitol 18

Mentorship 52, Broadmoor 46

Leaders: MENTORSHIP: J. Edwards 15, T. Elzie 12; BROADMOOR: N. Jones 17, G. Leboeuf 15.

Halftime: Mentorship 28, Broadmoor 20

Belaire 47, Woodlawn 43

Leaders: WOODLAWN: C. Richardson 13, K. Stone 10; BELAIRE: D. White 15, I. Payne 10.

Halftime: Belaire 22, Woodlawn 13

Tara 37, Glen Oaks 31

Leaders: GLEN OAKS: J. Frank 21, L. Epps 5; TARA: J. Beauchamp 18, M. Harris 7.

Halftime: Tara 20, Glen Oaks 8

Semifinals

Scotlandville 79, Southern Lab 32

Leaders: SOUTHERN LAB: D. Joseph 12, B. Brown 8; SCOTLANDVILLE: J Drewery 32, D. Booker 17, C Sample 12.

Halftime: Scotlandville 53, Southern Lab 29

McKinley 73, Northeast 45

Leaders: NORTHEAST: J. Belin 16, D, Cavalier 11; MCKINLEY: J. Gaines 19, T. Holden 18, C. Lovelady 13.

Tuesday’s summaries

Halftime: McKinley 36, Northeast 16

Collegiate BR 56, Geo Prep Next 31

Halftime: Collegiate Baton Rouge 27, Geo Prep Next 19

Leaders: Collegiate Baton Rouge: R. Alexander 15, C. Washington 12; Geo Prep Next: S. Claiborne 7

Belaire 59, Istrouma 54

Halftime: Belaire 30, Istrouma 27

Leaders: Belaire: D. White 22, I. Payne 11; Istrouma: T. Tate 18, T. Jones 15

Woodlawn 70, Baker 26

Halftime: Woodlawn 39, Baker 12

Leaders: Woodlawn: C. Richardson 19, Kelinee Stone 13; Baker: R. Thomas 13

Southern Lab 53, Broadmoor 50

Halftime: Broadmoor 33, Southern Lab 24

Leaders: Southern Lab: B. Brown 13, T. Murphy 12, J. Butler 12; Broadmoor: N. Jones 17, G. LeBeuf 14, D. Vicard 10

Northeast 66, Glen Oaks 63

Halftime: Glen Oaks 29, Northeast 28

Leaders: Northeast: Brian Duncan 21, Marquise Gordon 14, J’Maurial Belin 10; Glen Oaks: Jakyi Frank 25, Christian Johnson 16, De’Andre Dunn 11

McKinley 65, Tara 35

Halftime: Mckinley 33, Tara 15

Leaders: McKinley: J. Gaines 12, O. Guillory 11

Scotlandville 76, Mentorship 26

Halftime: Scotlandville: Dorian Booker 29, C’Zavian Teasett 12, Jamal Drewery 12

Thursday’s schedule

Consolation games

Collegiate BR vs. Belaire, 3 p.m.

Tara vs. Mentorship, 4:30 p.m.

Third place: Southern Lab vs. Northeast, 6 p.m.

Championship: Scotlandville vs. McKinley, 7:30 p.m.

Big 10 Classic

At Scotlandville

Friday

Liberty vs. Evangel, 2 p.m.

Port Allen vs. Hahnville, 3:30 p.m.

Zachary vs. L.B. Landry, 5 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Karr, 6:30 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. St. Augustine, 8 p.m

