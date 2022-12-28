Boys basketball
EBR tournament
At Scotlandville
Consolation games
Collegiate BR 53, Capitol 46
Leaders: COLLEGIATE: R. Alexander 14, T. Robertson 12; CAPITOL: M. Cherry 17, K. LeBlanc 8.
Halftime: Collegiate 23, Capitol 18
Mentorship 52, Broadmoor 46
Leaders: MENTORSHIP: J. Edwards 15, T. Elzie 12; BROADMOOR: N. Jones 17, G. Leboeuf 15.
Halftime: Mentorship 28, Broadmoor 20
Belaire 47, Woodlawn 43
Leaders: WOODLAWN: C. Richardson 13, K. Stone 10; BELAIRE: D. White 15, I. Payne 10.
Halftime: Belaire 22, Woodlawn 13
Tara 37, Glen Oaks 31
Leaders: GLEN OAKS: J. Frank 21, L. Epps 5; TARA: J. Beauchamp 18, M. Harris 7.
Halftime: Tara 20, Glen Oaks 8
Semifinals
Scotlandville 79, Southern Lab 32
Leaders: SOUTHERN LAB: D. Joseph 12, B. Brown 8; SCOTLANDVILLE: J Drewery 32, D. Booker 17, C Sample 12.
Halftime: Scotlandville 53, Southern Lab 29
McKinley 73, Northeast 45
Leaders: NORTHEAST: J. Belin 16, D, Cavalier 11; MCKINLEY: J. Gaines 19, T. Holden 18, C. Lovelady 13.
Tuesday’s summaries
Halftime: McKinley 36, Northeast 16
Collegiate BR 56, Geo Prep Next 31
Halftime: Collegiate Baton Rouge 27, Geo Prep Next 19
Leaders: Collegiate Baton Rouge: R. Alexander 15, C. Washington 12; Geo Prep Next: S. Claiborne 7
Belaire 59, Istrouma 54
Halftime: Belaire 30, Istrouma 27
Leaders: Belaire: D. White 22, I. Payne 11; Istrouma: T. Tate 18, T. Jones 15
Woodlawn 70, Baker 26
Halftime: Woodlawn 39, Baker 12
Leaders: Woodlawn: C. Richardson 19, Kelinee Stone 13; Baker: R. Thomas 13
Southern Lab 53, Broadmoor 50
Halftime: Broadmoor 33, Southern Lab 24
Leaders: Southern Lab: B. Brown 13, T. Murphy 12, J. Butler 12; Broadmoor: N. Jones 17, G. LeBeuf 14, D. Vicard 10
Northeast 66, Glen Oaks 63
Halftime: Glen Oaks 29, Northeast 28
Leaders: Northeast: Brian Duncan 21, Marquise Gordon 14, J’Maurial Belin 10; Glen Oaks: Jakyi Frank 25, Christian Johnson 16, De’Andre Dunn 11
McKinley 65, Tara 35
Halftime: Mckinley 33, Tara 15
Leaders: McKinley: J. Gaines 12, O. Guillory 11
Scotlandville 76, Mentorship 26
Halftime: Scotlandville: Dorian Booker 29, C’Zavian Teasett 12, Jamal Drewery 12
Thursday’s schedule
Consolation games
Collegiate BR vs. Belaire, 3 p.m.
Tara vs. Mentorship, 4:30 p.m.
Third place: Southern Lab vs. Northeast, 6 p.m.
Championship: Scotlandville vs. McKinley, 7:30 p.m.
Big 10 Classic
At Scotlandville
Friday
Liberty vs. Evangel, 2 p.m.
Port Allen vs. Hahnville, 3:30 p.m.
Zachary vs. L.B. Landry, 5 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Karr, 6:30 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. St. Augustine, 8 p.m