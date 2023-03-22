Baseball
Sulphur 7, Dutchtown 3
Sulphur 300 200 2—7 10 0
Dutchtown 200 001 0—3 5 1
W- Jake Brown (4-0); L- William Kibbe (3-1); Leaders: SULPHUR: Luke Benoit (2-3), Jackson Beddoe (2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs), Cooper Devall (2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs); DUTCHTOWN: Casey McCoy (2-4), Carter Hanberry (2-3, RBI); Records: Sulphur 18-2; Dutchtown 17-2
Bowling playoffs
Girls
at All Star Lanes, Baton Rouge
First round
No. 1 Dutchtown 27, 16 Pineville 0
Leaders — DHS: Allison Olivia 231, 202-605; Ashtyn Yoches 228; Jayda Allday-Logue 200; PHS: Wilma Anderson 160
No. 8 Ellender def. No. 9 St. Amant by disqualification
EHS: Abigail Benoit 183, Trinity Billiot 182; EAHS: Emily Hymel 189, Cadence Cagnolatti 181
No. 5 Chapelle 21, No. 12 Cabrini 6
Leaders — CHS: Elizabeth Hamilton 216, Mia Bella Harvey 215; CABRINI: Leah Heller 152
No. 4 Byrd 23,
No. 4 St. Joseph’s Academy 4
Leaders —BHS: Cathleen Stevens 209, Madison Rook 206; SJA: Jordan Wingerter 189
No. 3 Albany 17.5, No. 14 Airline
Leaders — AHS: McKenzie Novak 194;
AHS: Paris Mendones 199
No. 6 Denham Springs 23,
Academy of Our Lady 4
Leaders — DSHS: Audrey Cedotal 213, 234 – 640; Gracie Dawson 203; AOL: Laney Sasson 207, 207
No. 10 Central Catholic 16.5, Lafayette 10.5
Leaders — CCMC: Jolie Boudreaux 221
LHS: Lauryn Martin 164
No. 2 H.L. Bourgeois 14,
No. 15 St. Scholastica 13
Leaders — HLB: Corinne Rozands 199;
SSA: Gabby Falkenstein 169
Quarterfinals
Winners to state semifinals on March 30 in Gonzales
Dutchtown 25, Ellender 2
Leaders — DHS: Sydney Lee 213; EHS: Abigail Benoit 214
Chapelle 21, C. E. Byrd 6
Leaders — Chapelle: Olivia Bares 225, 246 – 645; DSHS: Cathleen Stevens 230, 232 – 640
H.L. Bourgeois 17.5,
Central Catholic 9.5
Leaders — HLB: Porscha Geist 167; CCMC: Jolie Boudreaux 216
Denham Springs 24, Albany 3
Leaders — DSHS: Gracie Dawson 224, 216 – 647; AHS: McKinzie Novak 185
Powerlifting
LHSAA meet
Wednesday’s results from the LHSAA powerlifting meet at the Cajundome in Lafayette with team and individual scores. Individual athletes’ weights lifted are parenthesis in the order of squat, bench press, deadlift and total weight.
Division V boys
Team scores: 1. Ascension Catholic, 47. 2. Cedar Creek, 44. 3. Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 27. 4. Sacred Heart of Ville Platte, 25. 5. St. Mary’s Catholic, 20. 6. Delhi Charter, 17. 7. Slaughter Charter, 14. 8. Holden, 12. 9. Elton, 11. 10. River Oaks, 6.
114: 1. Jake Eaves, Catholic High Pointe Coupee (245-160-345-750); 2. Kaden Sauseda, Delhi Charter (320-135-290-745); 3. Chase Smith, Holden (245-150-275-670).
123: 1. Jesse Johnson, Sacred Heart of Ville Platte (375-180-360-915); 2. Harrison Ledet, Ascension Catholic (350-160-375-885); 3. Blake Wade, Cedar Creek (350-200-325-875).
132: 1. Jude Hebert, Sacred Heart of Ville Platte (345-190-415-950); 2. Taylor Purvis, Holden (320-230-395-945); 3. Eli Stgermain, Ascension Catholic (360-195-385-940).
148: 1. Casey Mayes, Ascension Catholic (480-275-485-1240); 2. Nic Jones, River Oaks (440-290-450-1180); 3. Parker Newman, Cedar Creek (405-240-405-1050).
165: 1. Danerian Actlis, Elton (475-325-550-1350); 2. Owen Robinson, Cedar Creek (500-265-530-1295); 3. Nathan Beard, Catholic High Pointe Coupee (470-320-500-1290).
181: 1. Merritt Coenen, Delhi Charter (505-330-545-1380); 2. Lane Thomas, Cedar Creek (530-345-500-1375); 3. Mace Melancon, ACHS (535-265-480-1280).
198: 1. Quincy Lewis, Cedar Creek (530-360-585-1475); 2. Thomas Nizzo, Ascension Catholic (505-270-550-1325); 3. Brett Johnson, Cedar Creek (485-320-440-1245).
220: 1. Drake Griffin, St. Mary’s Catholic (525-320-535-1380); 2. Landon Amidon, Cedar Creek (525-335-445-1305); 3. Nicholas Thompson, Cedar Creek (500-280-480-1260).
242: 1. Kolton Norsworthy, St. Mary’s Catholic (515-350-535-1400); 2. Jackson Jewell, Catholic High Pointe Coupee (570-285-480-1335); 3. Brodie Hearne, Claiborne Christian (445-315-500-1260).
275: 1. Jayden Lavespere, Slaughter Community Charter (525-325-585-1435); 2. Travis Cedotal, Ascension Catholic (485-300-500-1285); 3. Tyler Dowden, Catholic High Pointe Coupee (500-270-475-1245).
SHW: 1. Aiden Paine, Ascension Catholic (580-315-450-1345); 2. Lashawn Bell, Ascension Catholic (500-260-460-1220); 3. Jacob Skaggs, Northwood-Lena (445-225-485-1155).
Division IV boys
Team scores: 1. Many, 36; 2. Episcopal, 36; 3. Calvary Baptist, 33; 4. Winnfield, 25; 5. Pope John Paul II, 25; 6. Northlake Christian, 21; 7. Rosepine 15; 8. D’Arbonne Woods Charter, 10; 9. Pickering, 8; 10. Mansfield, 7; 10. Holy Savior, 7
114 pounds: 1. Demario Woods, Many (285, 155, 385, 825) 2. Brett Potter, Pope John Paull II (385, 210, 210, 805); 3. Evan Curry, Calvary Baptist (305, 180, 315, 800)
123: 1. Chase Higgingbotham, Many (350, 200, 360, 910): 2. Dalton Creech, Calvary Baptist (325, 180, 360, 865): 3. Rees Hamilton, Northlake Christian (280, 185, 325, 790)
132: 1. Carson Furniss, Episcopal (405, 215, 420, 1040): 2. Victor Abene, St. Thomas Aquinas (380, 190, 430, 1000): 3. Sam Davis, Calvary Baptist (330, 155, 355, 840)
148: 1. Tristen Nolen, Rosepine (445, 245, 445, 1135); 2. Maxwell Skidmore, Pope John Paul II (405, 235, 425, 1065); 3. Bradon Stephens, Calvary Baptist (385, 225, 395, 1005)
165: 1. Reid Chauvin, Episcopal (540, 315, 500, 1355); 2. Lewis Ward, Episcopal (460, 295, 495, 1250); 3. Dominik Smith, Pope John Paul II (500, 235, 500, 1235)
181: 1. Alex Adams, Winnfield (455, 335, 550, 1340); 2. Michael Legler, Calvary Baptist (455, 265, 475, 1195); 3. Keaton Sanchez, Episcopal (440, 245, 455, 1140)
198: 1. Dutch Kor, Many (545, 275, 565, 1385); 2. Ben Harrison, Northlake Christian (515, 260, 550, 1325); 3. Clayton Chandler, Winnfield (460, 325, 490, 1275)
220: 1. Jordan Byrd, Calvary Baptist (585, 410, 515, 1510); 2. Colton Boswell, Many (520, 275, 615, 1410); 3. Jake Norsworthy, Winnfield (460, 285, 545, 1290)
242: 1. Caden Cole, D’Arbonne Woods Charter (530, 280, 530, 1340); 2. Michael Fontenot, Rosepine (500, 295, 510, 1305); 3. Josh Hayden, Northlake Christian (505, 305, 485, 1295)
275: 1. Terrence Peguesir, Mansfield (500, 305, 560, 1365); 2. Dylan Angelo, Northlake Christian (525, 330, 505, 1360); 3. Cam Butler, Episcopal (555, 330, 465, 1350)
SHW: 1. Jack Melton, Holy Savior Menard (585, 370, 500, 1455); 2. Will Culpepper, Pope John Paul II (585, 315, 485, 1385); 3. Adam Miller, Many (525, 285, 535, 1345)
Outstanding lifters
1. Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 974.3
2. Jordan Byrd, Calvary Baptist, 931.4
Boys tennis
Baton Rouge High 4,
Ascension Catholic 0
Singles
Benjamin Daniel def. Matthew Truxillo 6-2, 6-1; Henry Chen def. Daniel Nguyen 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Luke Daniel/Ryan Nguyen def. Mason Pearce/McCullen Pearce 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Wei/Alexander Wu def. Christopher Gravois/Christopher Gravois 6-0, 6-0; Baton Rouge def. Ascension Catholic 3-1
Girls tennis
Baton Rouge High 3,
Ascension Catholic 2
Singles
Katherine Daniel def. Grace Truxillo 6-1, 6-0; Ryann Beamon def. Malorie Denham 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Annamarie Mabile/Laneigh Breaux, ACHS def. Sheridan Jones/Ally Spencer, 5-7, 7-6, 13-11
Trisha Pham/Maggie Cheng, Baton Rouge def. Clotilde Cantin/Halle Gomez,
Girls golf
at Beaver Creek
Par 36
Team results — 1. Episcopal, 81; 2. University, 94; 3. St. Joseph’s, 99
Medalists: 1. Sophia Macias, Episcopal, 37. 2. Kaylie Harris, Denham Springs, 40. 3. Sophie Crespo, University, 43. 3. Ava Heine, St. Joseph’s, 43
Boys golf
at Greystone
Par 72
Team results —1. Dunham, 332; 2. St. Amant, 434
Medalists — 1. Brooks Thornton, Dunham, 79. 2. Julian Faulk, Dunham, 82. 3. Graham Thornton, Dunham, 85.