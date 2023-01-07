BR.simsfinal.010823 HS 848 copy.jpg

Scotlandville’s C’Zavian Teasett (3) steals the ball from Walker’s Mekhi Varnado (13) as Warren Young Jr. (2) looks on in the finals of the inaugural Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at University High in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys basketball

Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational

At Scotlandville

Championship

Scotlandville 66, Walker 42

Halftime: Scotlandville 31, Walker 17

Leaders: WALKER: Warren Young Jr. 15, Kedric Brown 11; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, C’Zavian Teasett 11, John Hubbard 11.

Third place

Ponchatoula 67, University 62

Halftime: Ponchatoula 34, U-High 34

Leaders: PONCHATOULA: Cameron Collier 17, Allen Graves 15, Jeremiah Lewis 13; UNIVERSITY: Seth Mays 17, Cooper Coates 16, Trashaad Bush 12.

Wrestling

Brusly Invitational

Team Scores: 1. Teurlings Catholic 269; 2. Rummel 133; 3. Parkway 111; 4. Brusly 98; 5. Lakeshore 92; 6. Belle Chasse 84; 7. Rayne 63; 8. North Vermilion 40; 9. Broadmoor 8; 10. Bossier 4; 11. McKinley 3

106

1st Place Match

Daniel Daspit (Teurlings ) 27-8, So.over Bryce Latino (Lakeshore) 37-7, So. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Liam Ritchie (Rummel) 27-9, Fr. over Allen Chiasson (Rayne) 28-7, Jr. (MD 11-2)

113

1st Place Match

Alex Rozas (Teurlings) 33-0, Fr. over Kaiden Triche (Rummel) 26-3, So. (TF-1.5 3:51 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

Luke Latino (Lakeshore) 23-18, Jr. over Armando Ramos (Belle Chasse) 15-22, Jr. (Fall 3:31)

120

1st Place Match

Brennan Romero (Teurlings) 24-8, So. over Brayden Lobrano (Parkway) 25-7, So. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

Gavin Ohlmeyer (Rummel) 15-9, Jr. over Braylin Poston (Brusly) 20-12, So. (Dec 5-2)

126

1st Place Match

Brennan Boyer (Teurlings Catholic) 17-4, Jr. over Cameron Redditt (Brusly) 21-10, Jr. (Fall 1:54)

3rd Place Match

Austin Veillette (Lakeshore) 16-11, Sr. over Noah Bernard (Teurlings Catholic) 14-8, Jr. (Dec 9-2)

132

1st Place Match

Layne Rivette (Teurlings) 7-2, Sr. over Mason Scholl (Rummel) 22-10, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Cameron Hebert (North Vermilion) 21-6, Jr. over Sara Daley (Brusly) 15-2, Jr. (Fall 2:02)

138

1st Place Match

Ethan Boudreaux (Teurlings) 30-0, Sr. over Caleb Andrews (Belle Chasse) 34-9, Sr. (Fall 3:23)

3rd Place Match

Peyton Plunkett (Parkway) 19-10, Sr. over Luke Cusachs (Rummel) 18-11, So. (Fall 1:44)

145

1st Place Match

Brandt Babineaux (Teurlings) 18-1, So. over Riley Williams (Belle Chasse) 17-10, Jr. (Fall 3:00)

3rd Place Match

Dominic Joppa (Lakeshore) 25-20, So. over Hunter Mckevitt (Rayne) 13-9, Sr. (MD 15-4)

152

1st Place Match

Hudson Sharon (Teurlings) 23-3, Jr. over Cameron Gandolfi (Rummel) 26-7, Jr. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

Kaleb Sanders (Lakeshore) 25-12, Jr. over Trenton Howard (Parkway) 16-12, So. (Fall 2:45)

160

1st Place Match

Neil Borne (Archbishop Rummel) 20-9, Sr. over Beau Rabalais (Brusly) 25-10, Jr. (Fall 6:55)

3rd Place Match

Major McPherson (Parkway) 17-15, So. over Julian Nobre (Belle Chasse) 8-7, So. (MD 13-4)

170

1st Place Match

Braeden Simoneaux (Teurlings) 35-6, Fr. over Silas Robichaux (Brusly) 16-6, Sr. (Dec 11-8)

3rd Place Match

Tyler Baumy (Lakeshore) 15-5, Sr. over Ethan Albarado (Parkway) 21-10, Sr. (Dec 15-8)

182

1st Place Match

Anthony Denova (Brusly) 29-3, Sr. over Kyle Stephens (Teurlings) 12-1, Sr. (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match

Dylan Mesloh (Parkway) 26-11, Fr. over Jaylan Harmon (Rayne) 23-10, Jr. (Fall 2:45)

195

1st Place Match

John Wayne Prejean III (Teurlings) 7-3, Sr. over Pike Landry (Teurlings) 20-10, So. (Fall 5:25)

3rd Place Match

Garrett Billeaud (North Vermilion) 21-6, Sr. over Kayden Carrier (Rayne) 25-9, Sr. (Fall 0:54)

220

1st Place Match

Kristofer Mesloh (Parkway) 27-2, Sr. over Robert Breaux (Rayne) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 4:00)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Doucet (Teurlings) 4-2, Sr. over Zkhi Provo (Brusly) 3-12, So. (Fall 0:33)

285

1st Place Match

Kole Hayes (Teurlings) 9-0, Sr. over Sterling Barthelemy (Belle Chasse) 6-2, Jr. (Fall 1:04)

3rd Place Match

Chaze Brown (Parkway) 18-8, So. over Harry Springs (Rummel) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 2:30)

Jason Truong Team Sportsmanship Award: Rayne High School

Seth Daniel Memorial Outstanding Wrestler Award (lower weight classes): Brennan Boyer, Teurlings

Seth Daniel Memorial Outstanding Wrestler Award (upper weight classes): Anthony Denova (Brusly)

Track and field

LSU High School Classic

Boys

60 meters: 1. Eli England, Richmond Elite YTC, 6.91. 2. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 6.95. 3. Kross Johnson, Holy Cross, 6.99.

400: 1. King Taylor, John Curtis, 49.40. 2. Shedrick Rodgers, Pushing Limits, 50.17. 3. Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 50.23.

800: 1. Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:55.59. 2. Winston DeCuir, Catholic High, 1:59.04. 3. Adin Latrop, Track Houston Black Team, 1:59.76.

1600: 1. Adrian Vadstein, Track Houston Black Team, 4:33.38. 2. Jaquavion Bryant, Pearl, 4:34.05. 3. Matthew Maynard, Catholic High, 4:34.72.

3200: 1. Martinez Carlos, Texas Greyhounds, 9:41.27. 2. William DeCuir, Catholic High, 10:00.47. 3. Gabriel Metoyer, Brother Martin, 10:03.13.

4x200: 1. Holy Cross, 1:31.40. 2. Richmond Elite YTC, 1:32.04. 3. Rams Elite, 1:32.41.

4x400: 1. Catholic High, 3:25.64. 2. Richmond Elite YTC, 3:32.35. 3. Lake Charles College Prep, 3:32.55.

4x800: 1. Track Houston, 8:24.48. 2. Houston Cypress Springs, 8:27.26. 3. Scotlandville, 8:27.94.

High jump: 1. Kingi McNair, Pearl, 6-04. 2. Jahzell Jackson, West Ouachita, 6-02. 3. Osawese Agbonkonkon, Jump Smart Texas, 6-02. 3. Kyron Sumler, John Curtis, 6-02.

Long jump: 1. Miles Jones, Jump Smart Texas, 23-10. 2. Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 23-00.75. 3. Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 22-07.25.

Triple jump: 1. Karson Gordon, Texas Elite Track and Field, 48-04.75. 2. Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 46-06.25. 3. Matthew Caldwell, Houston Cypress Springs, 43-08.50.

Pole vault: 1. John Scott Kendricks, Oxford, 16-05.25. 2. Mason Abshire, St. Louis, 15-00.75. 3. Gabriel Dupuis, Lafayette Christian, 14-04.75. 3. Jonathan Woods, St. Thomas More, 14-04.75.

Shot put: 1. Alberto Archundia, All American Throwers, 57-06.50. 2. Mehki Smith, Woodlawn, 51-10.50. 3. Jaylen Mays, Lake Houston Speedsters, 51-05.75.

Girls

60: 1. Celeste Robinson, Track Houston Black Team, 7.59. 2. Madeline Cooper, Sapphire TC, 7.60. 3. Nita Koom-Dadzie, Track Houston, 7.60.

400: 1. Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 57.90. 2. Mackenzie Dagrosa, San Antonio Reagan, 58.20. 3. Kalen Goodman, GHTC1, 58.26.

800: 1. Emma Goeke, After Burner Track Club, 2:20.52. 2. Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:20.53. 3. Taylor Brown, Jackrabbits Track Club, 2:20.99.

1600: 1. Emma Bourg, Houma Christian, 5:17.57. 2. Catalina Reichard, Mount Carmel, 5:22.84. 3. Sara Godley, Ascension Episcopal, 5:28.58.

3200: 1. Emma Hendry, St. Joseph, 11:46.18. 2. Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph, 11:51.09. 3. Cayden Boudreaux, Albany, 12:31.96.

4x200: 1. Scotlandville, 1:41.04. 2. Fast Lane Track 3, 1:42.62. 3. Sapphire TC, 1:44.02.

4x400: 1. Sapphire TC, 3:59.16. 2. Scotlandville, 4:01.45. 3. Fast Lane Track 3, 4:03.10.

4x800: 1. Sapphire TC, 9:56.35. 2. St. Joseph, 9:56.77. 3. Scotlandville, 10:03.69.

High jump: 1. Mackenzie Dagrosa, San Antonio Reagan, 5-08.75. 2. Heidi Hudson, Bounce Fit Athletics Track Club, 5-05.75. 3. Cali Bryant, Texas Elite Track and Field, 5-05.

Long jump: 1. Sky Townsend, NTX Jackrabbits Elite, 19-01.50. 2. Taylor Fingers, Jump Smart Texas, 19-00.75. 3. Heidi Hudson, Bounce Fit Athletics Track Club, 18-08.50.

Triple jump: 1. Taylor Fingers, Jump Smart Texas, 41-00.25. 2. Kennedy Jacquet, Greater Houston Track Club, 38-04.25. 3. Sydnee Burr, Track Houston, 37-07.25.

Pole vault: 1. Julie Segroves, Biloxi, 12-11.75. 2. Sophia Kowalski, The Woodlands Pole Vault Club, 12-01.50. 3. Addison Richey, Teurlings Catholic, 11-07.75. 3. Natalie Doiron, Mount Carmel, 11-07.75.

Shot put: 1. Janey Campbell, All American Throwers, 44-03.25. 2. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 40-00.75. 3. Paris Kimble, GHTC2, 39-08.50.

