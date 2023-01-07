Boys basketball
Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational
At Scotlandville
Championship
Scotlandville 66, Walker 42
Halftime: Scotlandville 31, Walker 17
Leaders: WALKER: Warren Young Jr. 15, Kedric Brown 11; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, C’Zavian Teasett 11, John Hubbard 11.
Third place
Ponchatoula 67, University 62
Halftime: Ponchatoula 34, U-High 34
Leaders: PONCHATOULA: Cameron Collier 17, Allen Graves 15, Jeremiah Lewis 13; UNIVERSITY: Seth Mays 17, Cooper Coates 16, Trashaad Bush 12.
Wrestling
Brusly Invitational
Team Scores: 1. Teurlings Catholic 269; 2. Rummel 133; 3. Parkway 111; 4. Brusly 98; 5. Lakeshore 92; 6. Belle Chasse 84; 7. Rayne 63; 8. North Vermilion 40; 9. Broadmoor 8; 10. Bossier 4; 11. McKinley 3
106
1st Place Match
Daniel Daspit (Teurlings ) 27-8, So.over Bryce Latino (Lakeshore) 37-7, So. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Liam Ritchie (Rummel) 27-9, Fr. over Allen Chiasson (Rayne) 28-7, Jr. (MD 11-2)
113
1st Place Match
Alex Rozas (Teurlings) 33-0, Fr. over Kaiden Triche (Rummel) 26-3, So. (TF-1.5 3:51 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
Luke Latino (Lakeshore) 23-18, Jr. over Armando Ramos (Belle Chasse) 15-22, Jr. (Fall 3:31)
120
1st Place Match
Brennan Romero (Teurlings) 24-8, So. over Brayden Lobrano (Parkway) 25-7, So. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Ohlmeyer (Rummel) 15-9, Jr. over Braylin Poston (Brusly) 20-12, So. (Dec 5-2)
126
1st Place Match
Brennan Boyer (Teurlings Catholic) 17-4, Jr. over Cameron Redditt (Brusly) 21-10, Jr. (Fall 1:54)
3rd Place Match
Austin Veillette (Lakeshore) 16-11, Sr. over Noah Bernard (Teurlings Catholic) 14-8, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
132
1st Place Match
Layne Rivette (Teurlings) 7-2, Sr. over Mason Scholl (Rummel) 22-10, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Cameron Hebert (North Vermilion) 21-6, Jr. over Sara Daley (Brusly) 15-2, Jr. (Fall 2:02)
138
1st Place Match
Ethan Boudreaux (Teurlings) 30-0, Sr. over Caleb Andrews (Belle Chasse) 34-9, Sr. (Fall 3:23)
3rd Place Match
Peyton Plunkett (Parkway) 19-10, Sr. over Luke Cusachs (Rummel) 18-11, So. (Fall 1:44)
145
1st Place Match
Brandt Babineaux (Teurlings) 18-1, So. over Riley Williams (Belle Chasse) 17-10, Jr. (Fall 3:00)
3rd Place Match
Dominic Joppa (Lakeshore) 25-20, So. over Hunter Mckevitt (Rayne) 13-9, Sr. (MD 15-4)
152
1st Place Match
Hudson Sharon (Teurlings) 23-3, Jr. over Cameron Gandolfi (Rummel) 26-7, Jr. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
Kaleb Sanders (Lakeshore) 25-12, Jr. over Trenton Howard (Parkway) 16-12, So. (Fall 2:45)
160
1st Place Match
Neil Borne (Archbishop Rummel) 20-9, Sr. over Beau Rabalais (Brusly) 25-10, Jr. (Fall 6:55)
3rd Place Match
Major McPherson (Parkway) 17-15, So. over Julian Nobre (Belle Chasse) 8-7, So. (MD 13-4)
170
1st Place Match
Braeden Simoneaux (Teurlings) 35-6, Fr. over Silas Robichaux (Brusly) 16-6, Sr. (Dec 11-8)
3rd Place Match
Tyler Baumy (Lakeshore) 15-5, Sr. over Ethan Albarado (Parkway) 21-10, Sr. (Dec 15-8)
182
1st Place Match
Anthony Denova (Brusly) 29-3, Sr. over Kyle Stephens (Teurlings) 12-1, Sr. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
Dylan Mesloh (Parkway) 26-11, Fr. over Jaylan Harmon (Rayne) 23-10, Jr. (Fall 2:45)
195
1st Place Match
John Wayne Prejean III (Teurlings) 7-3, Sr. over Pike Landry (Teurlings) 20-10, So. (Fall 5:25)
3rd Place Match
Garrett Billeaud (North Vermilion) 21-6, Sr. over Kayden Carrier (Rayne) 25-9, Sr. (Fall 0:54)
220
1st Place Match
Kristofer Mesloh (Parkway) 27-2, Sr. over Robert Breaux (Rayne) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 4:00)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Doucet (Teurlings) 4-2, Sr. over Zkhi Provo (Brusly) 3-12, So. (Fall 0:33)
285
1st Place Match
Kole Hayes (Teurlings) 9-0, Sr. over Sterling Barthelemy (Belle Chasse) 6-2, Jr. (Fall 1:04)
3rd Place Match
Chaze Brown (Parkway) 18-8, So. over Harry Springs (Rummel) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 2:30)
Jason Truong Team Sportsmanship Award: Rayne High School
Seth Daniel Memorial Outstanding Wrestler Award (lower weight classes): Brennan Boyer, Teurlings
Seth Daniel Memorial Outstanding Wrestler Award (upper weight classes): Anthony Denova (Brusly)
Track and field
LSU High School Classic
Boys
60 meters: 1. Eli England, Richmond Elite YTC, 6.91. 2. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 6.95. 3. Kross Johnson, Holy Cross, 6.99.
400: 1. King Taylor, John Curtis, 49.40. 2. Shedrick Rodgers, Pushing Limits, 50.17. 3. Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 50.23.
800: 1. Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:55.59. 2. Winston DeCuir, Catholic High, 1:59.04. 3. Adin Latrop, Track Houston Black Team, 1:59.76.
1600: 1. Adrian Vadstein, Track Houston Black Team, 4:33.38. 2. Jaquavion Bryant, Pearl, 4:34.05. 3. Matthew Maynard, Catholic High, 4:34.72.
3200: 1. Martinez Carlos, Texas Greyhounds, 9:41.27. 2. William DeCuir, Catholic High, 10:00.47. 3. Gabriel Metoyer, Brother Martin, 10:03.13.
4x200: 1. Holy Cross, 1:31.40. 2. Richmond Elite YTC, 1:32.04. 3. Rams Elite, 1:32.41.
4x400: 1. Catholic High, 3:25.64. 2. Richmond Elite YTC, 3:32.35. 3. Lake Charles College Prep, 3:32.55.
4x800: 1. Track Houston, 8:24.48. 2. Houston Cypress Springs, 8:27.26. 3. Scotlandville, 8:27.94.
High jump: 1. Kingi McNair, Pearl, 6-04. 2. Jahzell Jackson, West Ouachita, 6-02. 3. Osawese Agbonkonkon, Jump Smart Texas, 6-02. 3. Kyron Sumler, John Curtis, 6-02.
Long jump: 1. Miles Jones, Jump Smart Texas, 23-10. 2. Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 23-00.75. 3. Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 22-07.25.
Triple jump: 1. Karson Gordon, Texas Elite Track and Field, 48-04.75. 2. Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 46-06.25. 3. Matthew Caldwell, Houston Cypress Springs, 43-08.50.
Pole vault: 1. John Scott Kendricks, Oxford, 16-05.25. 2. Mason Abshire, St. Louis, 15-00.75. 3. Gabriel Dupuis, Lafayette Christian, 14-04.75. 3. Jonathan Woods, St. Thomas More, 14-04.75.
Shot put: 1. Alberto Archundia, All American Throwers, 57-06.50. 2. Mehki Smith, Woodlawn, 51-10.50. 3. Jaylen Mays, Lake Houston Speedsters, 51-05.75.
Girls
60: 1. Celeste Robinson, Track Houston Black Team, 7.59. 2. Madeline Cooper, Sapphire TC, 7.60. 3. Nita Koom-Dadzie, Track Houston, 7.60.
400: 1. Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 57.90. 2. Mackenzie Dagrosa, San Antonio Reagan, 58.20. 3. Kalen Goodman, GHTC1, 58.26.
800: 1. Emma Goeke, After Burner Track Club, 2:20.52. 2. Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:20.53. 3. Taylor Brown, Jackrabbits Track Club, 2:20.99.
1600: 1. Emma Bourg, Houma Christian, 5:17.57. 2. Catalina Reichard, Mount Carmel, 5:22.84. 3. Sara Godley, Ascension Episcopal, 5:28.58.
3200: 1. Emma Hendry, St. Joseph, 11:46.18. 2. Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph, 11:51.09. 3. Cayden Boudreaux, Albany, 12:31.96.
4x200: 1. Scotlandville, 1:41.04. 2. Fast Lane Track 3, 1:42.62. 3. Sapphire TC, 1:44.02.
4x400: 1. Sapphire TC, 3:59.16. 2. Scotlandville, 4:01.45. 3. Fast Lane Track 3, 4:03.10.
4x800: 1. Sapphire TC, 9:56.35. 2. St. Joseph, 9:56.77. 3. Scotlandville, 10:03.69.
High jump: 1. Mackenzie Dagrosa, San Antonio Reagan, 5-08.75. 2. Heidi Hudson, Bounce Fit Athletics Track Club, 5-05.75. 3. Cali Bryant, Texas Elite Track and Field, 5-05.
Long jump: 1. Sky Townsend, NTX Jackrabbits Elite, 19-01.50. 2. Taylor Fingers, Jump Smart Texas, 19-00.75. 3. Heidi Hudson, Bounce Fit Athletics Track Club, 18-08.50.
Triple jump: 1. Taylor Fingers, Jump Smart Texas, 41-00.25. 2. Kennedy Jacquet, Greater Houston Track Club, 38-04.25. 3. Sydnee Burr, Track Houston, 37-07.25.
Pole vault: 1. Julie Segroves, Biloxi, 12-11.75. 2. Sophia Kowalski, The Woodlands Pole Vault Club, 12-01.50. 3. Addison Richey, Teurlings Catholic, 11-07.75. 3. Natalie Doiron, Mount Carmel, 11-07.75.
Shot put: 1. Janey Campbell, All American Throwers, 44-03.25. 2. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 40-00.75. 3. Paris Kimble, GHTC2, 39-08.50.