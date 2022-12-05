Top 25 individual finishers in all divisions and top composite times for teams at the Ochsner/LHSAA meet held in Natchitoches.
Boys
Top teams
Jesuit 15:02 average three-mile time; Brother Martin 15:46; Ruston 16:08.
Top individuals
Jack Desroches, Jesuit, Sr., 14:46.0; Brady MullenJesuit, So., 14:59.2; Robert Buisson Jesuit, Sr., 15:03.0; Patrick Dowd, Jesuit, Sr., 15:10.7; Michael Vocke, Jesuit, Jr., 15:11.9; Gabriel Metoyer, Brother Martin, Jr., 15:14.5; Leland Crawford, Jesuit, So., 15:29.4; Landon Spears, West Monroe, Jr., 15:30.9; Lucas Sampedro, Jesuit, Jr., 15:35.4; Thomas Rogers, Ruston, Jr., 15:37.8; Daniel Falk, Brother Martin, Jr., 15:45.2; Luke Regan, Brother Martin, Jr., 15:48.7; Donald Scully, Catholic-BR, Sr., 15:53.2; David Lemann, Catholic-BR, Jr., 15:57.1; Jacob Kennedy, Walker, Sr., 15:58.4; Eli Levy, Brother Martin, Sr., 15:58.8; Benjamin Lewis, Fontainebleau, Jr., 15:59.8; Taylor Roller, Ruston, Fr., 15:59.9; Blayton Bernard, University Lab, Sr., 16:05.2. Evan Johnson, Captain Shreve, Sr., 16:02.9; Gabriel Levy, Gabriel, Brother Martin, Sr., 16:07.3; Rhen Langley, Zachary, Sr., 16:08.5; Avery Morgan, Vandebilt Catholic, Sr., 16:09.8; Bourgeois, Peyton (12) - St. Amant 16:12.0; Franklin Romer, Loyola College Prep, Jr., 16:14.4
Girls
Top teams
St. Joseph's Academy 18:45 average three-mile time; Episcopal 19:14; Ruston 19:21.
Top individuals
Emma Bourg, Houma Christian, Sr. 17:57.9; Hannah Vaughan, St. Joseph's Academy, Jr., 18:05.6; Lily Garrett, Ruston, Sr., 18:11.4; Michelle Daigle, St. Joseph's Academy, So., 18:14.6; Catalina Reichard, Mt. Carmel, So., 18:16.2; Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, eighth, 18:17.0; Stella Junius, Mt. Carmel, Fr., 18:23.6; Molly Cramer, Episcopal, seventh, 18:27.4; Natalie Venkataraman, Baton Rouge High, Jr., 18:31.2; Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt Catholic, Sr., 18:34.1; Raegan Monroe, Alexandria, Jr., 18:35.4; Elise Brown, St. Joseph's Academy, Jr., 18:38.0; Lina Mills-Zacapa, Leesville, 18:40.2; Jenna Key, C.E. Byrd, Jr., 18:44.8; Sya Bolden, Comeaux 18:49.1; Camryn Falgout, Central Lafourche, 18:50.8; Morgan Trauth, Dominican, Jr., 19:01.0; Sara Naff, Ruston, So., 19:03.3; Leah Varisco, Sacred Heart-NO, Fr., 19:05.0; Madison Suire, Hathaway, Jr., 19:07.8; Anna Kruz, Episcopal, eighth, 19:10.1; Ellie Bond, St. Thomas More, Jr., 19:11.8; Sara Godley, Ascension Episcopal, Jr., 19:12.1; Parker Nations, Ruston, So., 19:19.7; Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph's Academy, Jr., 19:20.8.