BR.zacharywalkergirls.020922 HS 159.JPG

Zachary head coach Tami McClure coaches against Walker, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Walker High School in Walker, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Basketball schedule 

Times listed typically include at one subvarsity game.

Boys

Monday

Livingston Collegiate at Geo Next, 1 p.m.

Christ Episcopal at Ascension Christian, 3 p.m.

Teurlings Catholic at Episcopal, 4 p.m.

Catholic at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.

West Feliciana at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Zachary at McKinley, 5 p.m.

Berwick at Donaldsonville, 5 p.m.

Family Christian at Dunham, 5 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Geo Next, 5 p.m.

St. Charles at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.

East Feliciana at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.

French Settlememt at Capitol, 5 p.m.

University at East Ascension, 5 p.m.

Loranger at Doyle, 5 p.m.

Carver at Port Allen, 5 p.m.

Tara at White Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Ascension Christian at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.

Central Private at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Walker, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Baker, 6 p.m.

Kentwood at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

St. Helena at Glen Oaks, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Westminster Christian at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.

Geo Next at Central, 5 p.m.

Live Oak at St. Michael, 5 p.m.

Broadmoor at Denham Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Woodlawn at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.

Capitol at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Lutcher at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Madison Prep at Catholic, 5 p.m.

Lutheran at LSD, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Thrive Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Southern Lab at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Friday

Southern Lab at Family Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Live Oak, 5 p.m.

Broadmoor at Tara, 5 p.m.

Kentwood at East Feliciana, 5 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.

Belaire at Istrouma, 5 p.m.

Catholic at Dunham, 5 p.m.

Port Allen at University, 5 p.m.

Opelousas vs. Livonia at STEM Center

Brusly at St. Michael, 5 p.m.

Plaquemine at McKinley, 5 p.m.

Dutchtown at St. Amant, 5 p.m.

Westminster-Opelousas at Catholic-PC, 5 p.m.

Amite at Walker, 5:30 p.m.

Capitol at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Independence at French Settlement, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Peabody at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Church Point at Geo Next, 6 p.m.

Jehovah-Jireh at Geo Next, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte at False River, 6 p.m.

Girls

Monday

French Settlement at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.

Capitol at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

MLK Main event

At Walker

Dutchtown vs. Zachary, 10 a.m.

Huntington vs. Walker, 11:30 a.m.

Salmen vs. Bolton, 1 p.m.

St. Amant vs. Carroll, 2:15 p.m.

Ponchatoula vs. Peabody, 3:45 p.m.

East St. John vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Northshore vs. Liberty, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

West Feliciana at Plaquemine, 5:30 p.m.

East Ascension at Scotlandville, 5:30 p.m.

McKinley at Broadmoor, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Tara at Belaire, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

St. John at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.

Port Allen at Episcopal, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Academy at Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.

Catholic-PC at Thrive Academy, 6 p.m.

East Iberville at Northeast, 6 p.m.

Thursday

French Settlement at Dutchtown, 5 p.m.

University at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Live Oak, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at Walker 5:30 p.m.

White Castle at Zachary, 5:30 p.m.

Central at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.

Geo Next at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Doyle, 6 p.m.

Baker at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Friday

Abramson at Ascension Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Morgan City at Lutcher, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast at Baker, 6 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.

Capitol vs. Mentorship at Sports Academy, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Saturday

East Feliciana at Capitol, 5:30 p.m.

