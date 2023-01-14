Basketball schedule
Times listed typically include at one subvarsity game.
Boys
Monday
Livingston Collegiate at Geo Next, 1 p.m.
Christ Episcopal at Ascension Christian, 3 p.m.
Teurlings Catholic at Episcopal, 4 p.m.
Catholic at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.
West Feliciana at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Zachary at McKinley, 5 p.m.
Berwick at Donaldsonville, 5 p.m.
Family Christian at Dunham, 5 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Geo Next, 5 p.m.
St. Charles at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.
East Feliciana at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.
French Settlememt at Capitol, 5 p.m.
University at East Ascension, 5 p.m.
Loranger at Doyle, 5 p.m.
Carver at Port Allen, 5 p.m.
Tara at White Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Ascension Christian at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.
Central Private at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Walker, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Thrive Academy at Baker, 6 p.m.
Kentwood at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
St. Helena at Glen Oaks, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Westminster Christian at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.
Geo Next at Central, 5 p.m.
Live Oak at St. Michael, 5 p.m.
Broadmoor at Denham Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlawn at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.
Capitol at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Lutcher at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Madison Prep at Catholic, 5 p.m.
Lutheran at LSD, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Thrive Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Southern Lab at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
Scotlandville at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Friday
Southern Lab at Family Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Live Oak, 5 p.m.
Broadmoor at Tara, 5 p.m.
Kentwood at East Feliciana, 5 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.
Belaire at Istrouma, 5 p.m.
Catholic at Dunham, 5 p.m.
Port Allen at University, 5 p.m.
Opelousas vs. Livonia at STEM Center
Brusly at St. Michael, 5 p.m.
Plaquemine at McKinley, 5 p.m.
Dutchtown at St. Amant, 5 p.m.
Westminster-Opelousas at Catholic-PC, 5 p.m.
Amite at Walker, 5:30 p.m.
Capitol at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Independence at French Settlement, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Peabody at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Church Point at Geo Next, 6 p.m.
Jehovah-Jireh at Geo Next, 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte at False River, 6 p.m.
Girls
Monday
French Settlement at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.
Capitol at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
MLK Main event
At Walker
Dutchtown vs. Zachary, 10 a.m.
Huntington vs. Walker, 11:30 a.m.
Salmen vs. Bolton, 1 p.m.
St. Amant vs. Carroll, 2:15 p.m.
Ponchatoula vs. Peabody, 3:45 p.m.
East St. John vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Northshore vs. Liberty, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
West Feliciana at Plaquemine, 5:30 p.m.
East Ascension at Scotlandville, 5:30 p.m.
McKinley at Broadmoor, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Tara at Belaire, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
St. John at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.
Port Allen at Episcopal, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Academy at Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.
Catholic-PC at Thrive Academy, 6 p.m.
East Iberville at Northeast, 6 p.m.
Thursday
French Settlement at Dutchtown, 5 p.m.
University at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Live Oak, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Walker 5:30 p.m.
White Castle at Zachary, 5:30 p.m.
Central at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.
Geo Next at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Doyle, 6 p.m.
Baker at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Friday
Abramson at Ascension Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Morgan City at Lutcher, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast at Baker, 6 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.
Capitol vs. Mentorship at Sports Academy, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Saturday
East Feliciana at Capitol, 5:30 p.m.