BR.zacharyeahs.090223_9996 MJ.JPG

East Ascension quarterback Hudson Browning (44) is sacked by Zachary linebacker Rashaed Smith (91) with help from Deldrick George (79) in the third quarter on Friday, September 1, 2023 in Gonzales, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Warren Easton vs. Catholic

7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

Both teams won by a single point last week and are in the LSWA’s Top 5 — Catholic at No. 2 in 5A and Easton fifth in 4A. Plenty to like about this one.

St. Michael at Brusly

7 p.m.

Brusly begins its season a week after a tragic shooting death of one of its students. The Panthers host St. Michael for what will be an emotional and crucial 6-4A opener.

West Monroe at East Ascension

7 p.m. at EAHS’ Spartan Stadium

Some drama here, since WMHS coach Todd Garvin was placed on administrative leave earlier this week. East Ascension beat the Rebels a year ago. Can they do it again?

