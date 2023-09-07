Warren Easton vs. Catholic
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
Both teams won by a single point last week and are in the LSWA’s Top 5 — Catholic at No. 2 in 5A and Easton fifth in 4A. Plenty to like about this one.
St. Michael at Brusly
7 p.m.
Brusly begins its season a week after a tragic shooting death of one of its students. The Panthers host St. Michael for what will be an emotional and crucial 6-4A opener.
West Monroe at East Ascension
7 p.m. at EAHS’ Spartan Stadium
Some drama here, since WMHS coach Todd Garvin was placed on administrative leave earlier this week. East Ascension beat the Rebels a year ago. Can they do it again?