Ju’Juan Johnson
QB, Lafayette, Christian, Sr.
This LSU commitment is not a BR player but he is playing at Woodlawn. Though he is a DB recruit, this game gives Tiger fans a chance to see Johnson’s crazy athleticism.
Caden Parquette
NG, Lutcher, So.
The Class 4A Bulldogs return nine starters on defense, including Parquette, who will play a pivotal role vs. St. Charles this week. He tallied 10 tackles last week with three sacks.
Preston Sentino
QB, St. Michael, Sr.
Sentino rushed for 178 yards and two TDs to help the Warriors notch a season-opening win last week. And the stakes get higher this week with a 6-4A opener at Brusly.