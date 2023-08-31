BR.libertylab.090123 HS 1717.jpg

Liberty wide receiver Tyler Camble (12) loses the ball on the stop by Southern Lab safety Ronald Johnson (20), Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Scotlandville High School in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Thursday’s games

Area

Southern Lab 32, Liberty 0

University 40, Woodlawn 6

Douglass vs. Tara, n

Classes 3A and below

Brother Martin 28, Madison Prep 0

Hanson Memorial 41, St. John 27

Ascension Christian 37, Gueydan 0

Ascension Episcopal 23, Plaquemine 20

Sophie B. Wright vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge, n

Central Private vs. Central Catholic, n

Statewide

Albany 41, Independence 14

Bunkie 47, Pointe Coupee Catholic 12

Captain Shreve 37, Loyola Prep 7

Centerville 34, Delcambre 0

Central Catholic 41, Central Private 6

Covenant Christian 50, Thrive 0

Green Oaks 12, Southwood 6, OT

Hammond 34, Amite 13

Hanson Memorial 41, St. John 27

Jeanerette 22, Westminster Christian 15

Loreauville 45, Erath 34

Madison 14, Lincoln Preparatory School 8

Merryville 38, North Central 6

Neville 30, Evangel Christian29

Patrick Taylor 35, Ellender 7

Rayville 42, Delhi Charter 36

Riverdale 14, Livingston Collegiate Academy 7

Southside 27, Notre Dame 18

St. Frederick Catholic 34, Holy Savior Menard 3

Tioga 58, Bolton 0

Union Parish 28, Homer 21

Westlake 40, DeQuincy 7

Westminster Christian (LAF) 42, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0