Basketball stock 1
Getty Images

Basketball

Tuesday

Most boys varsity games start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Girls varsity games typically start between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Boys

Mount Hermon at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at French Settlement, 5 p.m.

Zachary at University, 5 p.m.

Maurepas at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.

False River Academy at LSD, 5 p.m.

Assumption at Ascension Catholic, 5 p.m.

Loranger at Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.

Capitol at GEO Next, 5:30 p.m.

Central at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Cristo Rey, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Riverside Academy, 6 p.m.

East Iberville at Glen Oaks, 7 p.m.

Girls

Live Oak at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.

Zachary at McKinley, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast at Istrouma, 5:30 p.m.

East St. John at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.

Madison Prep at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

St. James at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Capitol at Thrive Academy, 6 p.m.

Baker at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

View comments