Yes, those Saturday thunderstorms wreaked havoc on regular season baseball and early-round softball playoff games. However, the disruption is only temporary.
With the end of the regular season looming Monday, multiple local schools shuffled the deck and will play baseball games on either Sunday or Monday. Some may play both days.
Meanwhile, bidistrict round softball playoff focus now shifts to Monday — the deadline to play those first-round games.
Baseball
Thanks to the fact that St. Amant and Live Oak opted to move the first game of their two-game set from Saturday to Friday, the District 5-5A championship scenario will play out on Monday as planned.
The Gators (23-8, 8-1) beat LOHS 7-4 on Friday. St. Amant can claim the title outright with a win when the teams meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Live Oak (26-6, 7-2). Live Oak needs a Monday win to claim a share of the title.
St. Amant’s Friday victory also gave Gator coach Brandon Bravata his 200th career win.
Catholic High (31-2) has already clinched the 4-5A crown by virtue of a 5-1 win over Zachary on Friday. But the two teams are set to play again at 6 p.m. Monday at Zachary.
The schedule of Sunday games includes a notable nonselect game — Division IV select power Ascension Catholic to play at Division I Central at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, Denham Springs hosts Walker in 5-5A action at 5 p.m. The Catholic-Zachary game was one of six moved from Saturday to Monday.
Softball
Area teams seeded in the top six received bidistrict round playoff byes. One notable Monday matchup features a team with playoff histories.
Barbe, a No. 20 seed, travels to play Dutchtown in a Division I nonselect game set for 6 p.m. Monday. Barbe dueled another Ascension Parish team, St. Amant, in the 2019 Class 5A title game.
The Bucs are a traditional power that is normally a fixture at the LHSAA tourney in Sulphur. Dutchtown is one of four District 5-5A team seeded among the Division I top 16.
The schedule is pending for most regional-round games involving local teams with higher seeding positions. Lutcher, Central and Maurepas all won their bidistrict games played Friday.
Baseball
Sunday
Ascension Christian at Parkview Baptist, 3 p.m.
Ascension Catholic at Central, 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Central Private, 4 p.m.
Liberty at Catholic-PC, 4 p.m.
Walker at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.
Monday
Morgan City at Donaldsonville, 4 p.m.
Glen Oaks at East Iberville, 4 p.m.
Family Christian vs. Liberty at Traction Sportsplex, 4 p.m.
Kentwood vs. Southern Lab at Anna T. Jordan Park, 4 p.m.
Port Allen at False River, 4:30 p.m.
University vs. East Ascension at UL, 6 p.m.
Ascension Catholic at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Doyle vs. French Settlement at King George Rd. Park, 6 p.m.
Catholic at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Softball
Bidistrict playoffs
Monday
Nonselect
Division I
Denham Springs at Sulphur, 4 p.m.
Barbe at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Chalmette at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Division II
Livonia at West Feliciana, 6 p.m. at West Feliciana Sports Park
Division III
Springfield at Mamou, 5 p.m.
Division IV
East Iberville at Oberlin, 5 p.m.
Select
Division I
Woodlawn at John Ehret, 4 p.m.
Division II
Evangel at St. Michael, 5 p.m.
Division III
Episcopal at Loyola Prep, 4:30 p.m.
University at Dunham, 5 p.m.
Division IV
Ascension Christian at Highland Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
McGehee at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.