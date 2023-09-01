BR.zacharyeahs.090223_9996 MJ.JPG

East Ascension quarterback Hudson Browning (44) is sacked by Zachary linebacker Rashaed Smith (91) with help from Deldrick George (79) in the third quarter on Friday, September 1, 2023 in Gonzales, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Scores

Thursday

Area

Southern Lab 32, Liberty 0

University 40, Woodlawn 6

Douglass 34, Tara 16

Classes 3A and below

Brother Martin 28, Madison Prep 0

Hanson Memorial 41, St. John 27

Ascension Christian 37, Gueydan 0

Ascension Episcopal 23, Plaquemine 20

Sophie B. Wright 20, Collegiate Baton Rouge 8

Central Catholic 41, Central Private 6

Statewide

Albany 41, Independence 14

Bunkie 47, Pointe Coupee Catholic 12

Captain Shreve 37, Loyola Prep 7

Centerville 34, Delcambre 0

Covenant Christian 50, Thrive 0

Green Oaks 12, Southwood 6, OT

Hammond 34, Amite 13

Jeanerette 22, Westminster Christian 15

Loreauville 45, Erath 34

Madison 14, Lincoln Preparatory School 8

Merryville 38, North Central 6

Neville 30, Evangel Christian29

Patrick Taylor 35, Ellender 7

Rayville 42, Delhi Charter 36

Riverdale 14, Livingston Collegiate Academy 7

Southside 27, Notre Dame 18

St. Frederick Catholic 34, Holy Savior Menard 3

Tioga 58, Bolton 0

Union Parish 28, Homer 21

Westlake 40, DeQuincy 7

Westminster Christian (LAF) 42, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0

Friday

Area

Ascension Catholic 45, West St. John 0

De La Salle 27, Central 20

Dutchtown 35, Northshore 16

East St. John 41, St. James 40

Live Oak 42, Belaire 0

Lutcher 23, Thibodaux 0

Mandeville 38, Denham Springs 7

McKinley 48, Baker 0

Ocean Springs, Miss. 49, Scotlandville 6

Ponchatoula 20, Walker 15

Port Allen 13, Brusly 13

Port Barre 14, Livonia 12

St. Amant 45, Carver 20

West Feliciana 34, East Feliciana 22

Zachary 24, East Ascension 7

Catholic 36, Picayune, Miss. 35

Broadmoor 26, Glen Oaks 12

Istrouma 43, Capitol 6

Parkview Baptist 52, Dunham 46

Assumption 36, Donaldsonville 0

St. Michael 27, Episcopal 24

White Castle vs. Mentorship Academy

Springfield 46, Haynes 20

Slaughter Community 32, East Iberville 27

Kentwood 34, Loranger 27

Statewide

Airline 53, North DeSoto 42

Arcadia 27, Lakeside 14

Barbe 35, LaGrange 8

Benton 28, Shreveport Northwood 26

Bogalusa 36, Franklinton 31

Bossier 46, North Caddo 38

Buckeye 46, Block 20

Calvary Baptist 47, Logansport 12

Carencro 46, Alexandria 26

Carroll 33, Delhi 0

Cecilia 49, St. Martinville 27

Chalmette 40, Hannan 13

Covington 34, Ehret 18

D’Arbonne Woods 42, Lakeview 12

DeRidder 14, South Beauregard 7

Delta Charter 58, Plain Dealing 0

Destrehan 48, Bonnabel 7

E.D. White 52, Vandebilt Catholic 14

East Jefferson 28, Kenner Discovery 6

Easton 20, Ruston 19

Elton 46, Pickering 6

Eunice 37, Church Point 34

Fontainebleau 24, Lakeshore 0

Franklin Parish 41, Bastrop 6

Glenbrook 22, Cedar Creek 18

Grant 49, Montgomery 13

Haynesville 29, North Webster 13

Higgins 42, Kennedy 0

Holy Cross 45, SA Holy Cross, Texas 0

Houma Christian 42, Highland Baptist 7

Huntington 38, Mansfield 26

Iota 21, Iowa 14

Jena 34, Mangham 32

Jesuit 10, Slidell 0

John Curtis 51, Central Lafourche 0

Jonesboro-Hodge 40, General Trass (Lake Providence) 30

Kaplan 18, North Vermilion 14

Karr 33, Landry/Walker 0

Kinder 46, Welsh 28

LaSalle 40, Tensas 8

Lafayette Christian 61, Acadiana 38

Lake Arthur 34, Basile 32

Lake Charles College Prep 75, Magnolia Excellence 0

Leesville 32, Jennings 14

Marksville 33, Avoyelles 28

Morgan City 27, Berwick 22

Natchitoches Central 39, Woodlawn (SH) 28

Newman 41, Hahnville 21

Northlake Christian 21, Country Day 7

Northside 20, Northwest 8

Oak Forest 49, Brookhaven Academy, Miss. 14

Oak Grove 49, Opelousas Catholic 13

Oakdale 34, Vinton 12

Oberlin 47, Pine Prairie 24

Ouachita Christian 17, Dallas Christian, Texas 14

Ouachita Parish 21, Rummel 20

Parkway 43, Minden 41

Patterson 27, West St. Mary 14

Peabody 36, Lafayette Renaissance 6

Pearl River 47, Pope John Paul 14

Picayune, Miss. 35, Baton Rouge Catholic 34, OT

Pine 49, Varnado 0

Pineville 20, Winnfield 14

RHS 49, Beau Chene 6

Richwood 20, Ferriday 18

Ringgold 34, Lena Northwood 26

River Oaks 64, Claiborne 38

Riverside 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 18

Rosepine 20, East Beauregard 16

Sacred Heart 14, Ville Platte 6

Saint Paul’s 49, West Jefferson 6

Salmen 43, Booker T. Washington 34

Sam Houston 47, Many 10

South Lafourche 26, St. Edmund Catholic 14

South Plaquemines 55, Mamou 16

St. Charles Catholic 17, Shaw 10

St. Louis 38, Crowley 0

St. Martin’s 53, Ben Franklin 7

St. Mary’s 21, Abbeville 18

St. Thomas More 45, Comeaux 6

Sulphur 50, Washington-Marion 20

Terrebonne 42, South Terrebonne 7

Teurlings Catholic 34, Opelousas 16

Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas 27, C.E. Byrd 10

Vermilion Catholic 26, New Iberia Catholic 14

Vidalia 16, Sicily Island 0

West Monroe 14, Sterlington 3

West Ouachita 25, Caldwell Parish 13

Willow School 42, Fisher 14

Woodlawn, Ark. 32, Prairie View 14

Wossman 42, B.T. Washington 0

Saturday’s game

Class 3A and below

Northeast (6-2A) vs. Jefferson Rise (9-2A) West Jefferson-Memtsas Stadium, 2:30 p.m.