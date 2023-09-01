Scores
Thursday
Area
Southern Lab 32, Liberty 0
University 40, Woodlawn 6
Douglass 34, Tara 16
Classes 3A and below
Brother Martin 28, Madison Prep 0
Hanson Memorial 41, St. John 27
Ascension Christian 37, Gueydan 0
Ascension Episcopal 23, Plaquemine 20
Sophie B. Wright 20, Collegiate Baton Rouge 8
Central Catholic 41, Central Private 6
Statewide
Albany 41, Independence 14
Bunkie 47, Pointe Coupee Catholic 12
Captain Shreve 37, Loyola Prep 7
Centerville 34, Delcambre 0
Covenant Christian 50, Thrive 0
Green Oaks 12, Southwood 6, OT
Hammond 34, Amite 13
Jeanerette 22, Westminster Christian 15
Loreauville 45, Erath 34
Madison 14, Lincoln Preparatory School 8
Merryville 38, North Central 6
Neville 30, Evangel Christian29
Patrick Taylor 35, Ellender 7
Rayville 42, Delhi Charter 36
Riverdale 14, Livingston Collegiate Academy 7
Southside 27, Notre Dame 18
St. Frederick Catholic 34, Holy Savior Menard 3
Tioga 58, Bolton 0
Union Parish 28, Homer 21
Westlake 40, DeQuincy 7
Westminster Christian (LAF) 42, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0
Friday
Area
Ascension Catholic 45, West St. John 0
De La Salle 27, Central 20
Dutchtown 35, Northshore 16
East St. John 41, St. James 40
Live Oak 42, Belaire 0
Lutcher 23, Thibodaux 0
Mandeville 38, Denham Springs 7
McKinley 48, Baker 0
Ocean Springs, Miss. 49, Scotlandville 6
Ponchatoula 20, Walker 15
Port Allen 13, Brusly 13
Port Barre 14, Livonia 12
St. Amant 45, Carver 20
West Feliciana 34, East Feliciana 22
Zachary 24, East Ascension 7
Catholic 36, Picayune, Miss. 35
Broadmoor 26, Glen Oaks 12
Istrouma 43, Capitol 6
Parkview Baptist 52, Dunham 46
Assumption 36, Donaldsonville 0
St. Michael 27, Episcopal 24
White Castle vs. Mentorship Academy
Springfield 46, Haynes 20
Slaughter Community 32, East Iberville 27
Kentwood 34, Loranger 27
Statewide
Airline 53, North DeSoto 42
Arcadia 27, Lakeside 14
Barbe 35, LaGrange 8
Benton 28, Shreveport Northwood 26
Bogalusa 36, Franklinton 31
Bossier 46, North Caddo 38
Buckeye 46, Block 20
Calvary Baptist 47, Logansport 12
Carencro 46, Alexandria 26
Carroll 33, Delhi 0
Cecilia 49, St. Martinville 27
Chalmette 40, Hannan 13
Covington 34, Ehret 18
D’Arbonne Woods 42, Lakeview 12
DeRidder 14, South Beauregard 7
Delta Charter 58, Plain Dealing 0
Destrehan 48, Bonnabel 7
E.D. White 52, Vandebilt Catholic 14
East Jefferson 28, Kenner Discovery 6
Easton 20, Ruston 19
Elton 46, Pickering 6
Eunice 37, Church Point 34
Fontainebleau 24, Lakeshore 0
Franklin Parish 41, Bastrop 6
Glenbrook 22, Cedar Creek 18
Grant 49, Montgomery 13
Haynesville 29, North Webster 13
Higgins 42, Kennedy 0
Holy Cross 45, SA Holy Cross, Texas 0
Houma Christian 42, Highland Baptist 7
Huntington 38, Mansfield 26
Iota 21, Iowa 14
Jena 34, Mangham 32
Jesuit 10, Slidell 0
John Curtis 51, Central Lafourche 0
Jonesboro-Hodge 40, General Trass (Lake Providence) 30
Kaplan 18, North Vermilion 14
Karr 33, Landry/Walker 0
Kinder 46, Welsh 28
LaSalle 40, Tensas 8
Lafayette Christian 61, Acadiana 38
Lake Arthur 34, Basile 32
Lake Charles College Prep 75, Magnolia Excellence 0
Leesville 32, Jennings 14
Marksville 33, Avoyelles 28
Morgan City 27, Berwick 22
Natchitoches Central 39, Woodlawn (SH) 28
Newman 41, Hahnville 21
Northlake Christian 21, Country Day 7
Northside 20, Northwest 8
Oak Forest 49, Brookhaven Academy, Miss. 14
Oak Grove 49, Opelousas Catholic 13
Oakdale 34, Vinton 12
Oberlin 47, Pine Prairie 24
Ouachita Christian 17, Dallas Christian, Texas 14
Ouachita Parish 21, Rummel 20
Parkway 43, Minden 41
Patterson 27, West St. Mary 14
Peabody 36, Lafayette Renaissance 6
Pearl River 47, Pope John Paul 14
Pine 49, Varnado 0
Pineville 20, Winnfield 14
RHS 49, Beau Chene 6
Richwood 20, Ferriday 18
Ringgold 34, Lena Northwood 26
River Oaks 64, Claiborne 38
Riverside 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 18
Rosepine 20, East Beauregard 16
Sacred Heart 14, Ville Platte 6
Saint Paul’s 49, West Jefferson 6
Salmen 43, Booker T. Washington 34
Sam Houston 47, Many 10
South Lafourche 26, St. Edmund Catholic 14
South Plaquemines 55, Mamou 16
St. Charles Catholic 17, Shaw 10
St. Louis 38, Crowley 0
St. Martin’s 53, Ben Franklin 7
St. Mary’s 21, Abbeville 18
St. Thomas More 45, Comeaux 6
Sulphur 50, Washington-Marion 20
Terrebonne 42, South Terrebonne 7
Teurlings Catholic 34, Opelousas 16
Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas 27, C.E. Byrd 10
Vermilion Catholic 26, New Iberia Catholic 14
Vidalia 16, Sicily Island 0
West Monroe 14, Sterlington 3
West Ouachita 25, Caldwell Parish 13
Willow School 42, Fisher 14
Woodlawn, Ark. 32, Prairie View 14
Wossman 42, B.T. Washington 0
Saturday’s game
Class 3A and below
Northeast (6-2A) vs. Jefferson Rise (9-2A) West Jefferson-Memtsas Stadium, 2:30 p.m.