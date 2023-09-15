Cartez McIntyre provided the game-changing play that helped Thrive Academy claim its first victory in two years.
With score tied at 20-20 and six minutes remaining, McIntyre intercepted a pass and returned for a touchdown, powering Thrive past North Central 33-26 Thursday night at NCHS.
“That (interception) was big and gave us the momentum,” Thrive coach Devon Breaux said. “So proud of these guys, their work ethic and attitude.
“They were happy we won, but not too happy. There are so focused and see more games on the schedule they can win.”
Albany and Plaquemine were also among Thursday’s winners. AHS ousted Livingston Parish rival Springfield, while Plaquemine beat Tara in District 6-4A play.
Four other players also scored for the Thrive (1-2). Running back Keiron Ross and lineman William Gray, sent in to play fullback, scored rushing TDs in the red zone.
Leonard Hicks caught a 45-yard TD pass from Sintrell Franklin. Kent Trosclair forced a fumble and then recovered it to help the Bulldogs run out the clock. Christopher Patton also had five pass breakups for the Thrive defense.
PLAQUEMINE 39, TARA 8: Tyrese Mosby ran for 144 yards on 16 carries and scored two TDs to help the Green Devils (2-1, 2-0) remain unbeaten in District 6-4A.
Plaquemine rolled up 412 yards of offense in the game played at Broadmoor High. Tara is 1-2, 1-1.
Aidan Joseph and Dalvyn Joseph each caught two passes for TDs. Aidan Joseph led all receivers with two catches for 76 yards, both in the first half.
ALBANY 34, SPRINGFIELD 6: The Class 3A Hornets (2-1) dominated with a balanced offense that finished with 381 total yards — 193 passing and 188 rushing.
Jamarcus Jackson ran for 104 yards on 11 carries in the game played at Springfield. Aidan Casteel threw for two TDs to Zaden Tullos, one of which covered 65 yards. Casteel also ran for a TD.
The Hornets limited Springfield to 17 passing yards and 161 total yards.