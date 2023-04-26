With a Thursday forecast that calls for rain, Catholic coach Sean Brady is opting to delay the Class 5A, Region II meet one day. It is now set forl Friday at Catholic.
“We looked at it and just decided we can’t take a chance,” Brady said. “Sure, this is an all-weather track, but if there is a delay we could run into problems with our field events. There are no lights where those events are done.
“The forecast for Friday looks good. Given the choice, the being able to compete on what looks to be a beautiful day is the best one for all the schools and competitors.”
Field events will now begin at 3:30 Friday at Catholic. Running events will follow at 5:30 p.m. for the meet that features teams from the Baton Rouge area’s District 4-5A and 5-5A, along with northshore-based 6-5A.
Catholic (boys) and St. Joseph’s Academy (girls) won the District 4-5A meet last at Zachary. Denham Springs (girls) and Dutchtown (boys) claimed the 5-5A titles in their meet held at DSHS.
Knights sweep titles
Episcopal claimed the boys and girls titles at the Class 2A, Region II meet held at UL’s Cajun Track Tuesday night. The Knights scored 160 points to win the girls title and 134 in the boys division. Acadiana Renaissance was the second-place finisher in both divisions. The Dunham School girls placed third.
Dunham’s Jordyn Minor and the Episcopal duo of Alana Simon, Lucy Cramer were the area’s top performers with three wins each.
Cramer swept the distance races — 800 meters, 1,600 and 3,200 — with a notable time of 5 minutes, 12.96 seconds in the 1,600.
Minor was the 100 and 200-meter champion and also won the long jump with a season-best leap of 19 feet, 1-inch. Simon won the high jump at 5-6 and also claimed first-place finishes in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles.
Distance runner Sacha Dernancourt and sprinter Braeden George led the Episcopal boys on the track. Like Cramer on the girls side, Dernancourt won all three distance races. Though he posted the area’s top regular-season mark in the 3,200 meters, perhaps his most notable time Tuesday with a 2:04.47 in the 800. George won both the 100 and 200 for the Knights.
Also of note from District 6-2A was three-event winner Herman Batiste of East Feliciana. Batiste won the high jump, long jump and 300 hurdles. His 300 hurdles time of 38.98 seconds was noteworthy. Batiste also finished second in the 110 hurdles.