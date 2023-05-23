Raphael Nunes, Parkview Baptist
Parkview emerged from one of the state’s toughest districts as a runner-up, but it was the last time they finished second. Nunes guided the Eagles on a magical playoff run, capped with a 2-1 victory over Archbishop Hannan for the school’s first Division III state championship.
Second-seeded PBS (22-5) was battle tested against a non-district schedule with matches against the eventual state champions St. Joseph’s Academy and St. Thomas More, in Divisions I and II, respectively. The Eagles exploded in the postseason, outscoring their opposition 28-0 until the final where the Eagles won on a goal in the second half.
Brett Shelton, Parkview Baptist
Shelton engineered one of the state’s best turnarounds – leading Parkview from a 7-win season to the Division III state select championship this season. The fifth-seeded Eagles (30-5) defeated Episcopal, 52-34, for the school’s second state title and first since 2017.
The 24-game improvement was a test of the team’s character when Shelton lost one of his key players to a season-ending injury early in the year. The Eagles, led in scoring by a pair of freshmen in the final, closed with 13 wins in their last 14 games and with a lineup that didn’t have a player taller than 5-foot-8.