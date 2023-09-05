Allison Leake thought her Parkview Baptist volleyball team might get a low-key start to the season.
But when the Eagles grabbed the No. 3 spot in Varsity Sports Now’s preseason ranking of Louisiana teams in all divisions, no major adjustment was needed.
“The girls and I know what we are capable of, just from the spring and summer,” Leake said. “I joke that I wanted to go under the radar a little. Before it (VSN poll) came out, I was like, ‘I don’t even care if we’re in the top 10. I want us to be hungry for this.’
“Our kids believe in themselves and that is the most important thing. Our goal for this season is not to win a state championship — it’s to believe we can win a state championship. That always has to be the first step.”
Leake is in her first year as PBS’ head coach. She spent the last two seasons as an assistant to Becky Madden, who retired after the 2022 season.
The name should sound familiar. Leake coached St. Amant to 392-206 record and 12 district titles in 15 seasons, turning the Gators into a postseason regular in Division I with seven quarterfinal berths and three semifinal appearances.
The Eagles played Division I East Ascension Tuesday, ahead of a 6 p.m. Wednesday showdown with Thibodaux’s E.D. White Catholic — Leake’s alma mater — and last year’s Division III runner-up to The Dunham School. The Cardinals are sixth in the Week 2 VSN rankings.
“This is a big week for us,” Leake said. “It’s a really tough week with EA and then E.D. White. Then on Thursday and Saturday we have Dutchtown’s tournament. The next Monday we start right back up with Hannan.
"Over the summer watching them (PBS players) grow to believe in each other. I coached three of the seniors on a 17s national club team this summer. I trust them and they trust me, and so do our other players."
Hannan is the team in VSN’s No. 2 slot, just behind New Orleans’ Division I power Dominican. A veteran PBS team can rely on senior leadership that includes setter Charley Knost and two outside hitters, Brooklyn Phillips and Jensi Doise.
“Our next week is really jam packed ... but I really want to see where we are,” Leake said. “We need to be battle tested at this point. All the matches we have coming up in the next two weeks are really going to test us.
"Obviously, we would like to win all these matches. We need to make sure we’re improving every time we step on the court right now.”
Volleyball notes
Two local Division I teams, Dutchtown at No. 11 and St. Joseph’s Academy at 13th, are the other highest rated BR area teams in the VSN poll.
Division IV Central Private (7-0) broke into the top 25 at No. 24 after a stellar first week that included a first-place finish at the Liberty Classic tourney.