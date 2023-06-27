After two failed attempts to hold a special-called meeting regarding the LHSAA’s revamped select/nonselct divisions, Neville principal Mickey McCarty sent member principals a letter announcing plans for a July 12 at Tioga High School to discuss a "legal option."
The email sent out Tuesday to principals across Louisiana states that Baton Rouge attorney Brian Blackwell will be on hand to discuss “particulars” of a potential legal filing at the 1 p.m. meeting.
McCarty’s letter notes: “I have been tasked with probing the interest of member principals who would like to hear more about a legal option that could be levied against the LHSAA relating to the decisions made and the association’s process that put us in our current state of divisions, the definition of select schools, and current playoff structure.
“This effort is to simply to have the voice and concerns of the member principals heard and examine the possibility of a vote of ratification or non-ratification of the tabled items from the January 2023 convention before our next annual meeting which would be in January of 2024.”
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine declined comment and referred questions to LHSAA attorney Mark Boyer, who was unavailable Tuesday night.
Bylaw 4.4.4, which allows the LHSAA executive committee to change rules in the interest of fair play, was used to revamp the select/nonselect playoffs system for 2022-23. A revised definition for select/nonselect schools balanced the number of schools on each side.
Schools were placed in enrollment-based select/nonselect divisions for the split sports of football, basketball, baseball and softball. Ramifications of the committee’s use of 4.4.4 in the past and future use was noted as a concern in McCarty’s letter.
A planned membership vote to approve/reject the revamped format last January at the LHSAA convention did not take place. A new interpretation of an existing bylaw by the LHSAA’s parliamentarian prompted the change, which prevented a delay and other issues for the LHSAA's looming basketball playoffs.
A small group of principals met with LHSAA officers at the January convention to broker that compromise. A special meeting held in conjunction with the executive committee’s June summer meeting was a point of discussion.
Under LHSAA bylaws, more than half the member schools must request and attend any special-called meeting. The July 12 meeting does not have meet those requirements.
“I plan to go to Tioga and listen to what is said,” Walker principal Jason St. Pierre said. “I was in that (January) meeting. The requirements to have a special meeting were not mentioned and were not communicated after that.
"Communication is one big issue. I don’t necessarily have a problem with what the committee approved, it’s the process. This is a principals’ organization, but it seems like more and more, the committee makes decisions. Principals need to stand on the principles. Maybe not all people feel that way.”
The first request for a special meeting attracted responses from 135 of the LHSAA’s 409 schools, below the threshold of 206. A second request for a meeting garnered 169 responses. The LHSAA membership consists of 191 select schools and 218 nonselect schools based on the revamped format.