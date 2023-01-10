Family Christian and Country Day both appeared to be out of sync Tuesday night, but it was the Cajuns who came to life first.
Country Day started making shots in the second quarter and pulled away for a 45-31 win at Family Christian.
Family Christian (16-10) made only 2 of 19 shots in the first half when it fell behind 20-7. The Flames warmed up some in the second half but never got closer than 12 points.
“(Fatigue) probably affected us, but you’ve got to show up and play,” said FCA coach Isaac Amedee, whose team played its fifth game in six days. “Country Day was just tougher. When you make mistakes they make you pay.”
The game showcased two teams near the top of the power ratings in their respective division — Country Day (14-2) was No. 2 in select Division III while Family Christian was second in select Division V. The Cajuns overcame their own shaky start to pick up the win.
Jordan Trahan, who committed to Southern Mississippi on Tuesday, was the only Cajun in double figures with 17 points. Cam Ferrell and Phillip Antis each scored eight, and Maddox Moss added six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
“We weren’t hitting shots so we decided to just get the ball inside and score a few layups,” Country Day coach Mike McGuire said. “We couldn’t hit anything from the outside, but (Family Christian) is well-coached and they took away a lot of what we wanted to do.”
Family Christian leading scorer Chance Martin scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter. For the game, Family Christian made 10 of 44 shots while Country Day connected on 18 of 46. Country Day pulled down 36 rebounds while Family Christian had 33.
Both teams had trouble scoring in the first quarter. Two minutes in, Antis got the first basket after an assist from Trahan, but it was another two minutes before Trahan’s free throw gave Country Day a 3-0 lead.
Family Christian got on the scoreboard when Jordan Jones made two free throws with 2:53 left in the quarter. The Cajuns led 6-2 going into the second quarter.
Trahan had two baskets and a pair of free throws as Country Day moved out to a 16-6 lead. Late in the half, Antis made a steal and fed Casey Rizzi for a basket as Country Day led 20-7 at the break.
“We’ve played a few different teams this season but, to me, that’s the best team we’ve played,” Amedee said of Country Day. “They’re extremely well-coached. They’re tough and classy. I have nothing but good things to say about them.”