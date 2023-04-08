The road toward a district baseball title is often paved with key hits, strikeouts and stellar defensive plays.
There also was validation for ace Dallis Moran, who got the save as St. Amant edged Dutchtown 3-1 in a pivotal District 5-5A game played Saturday night at DHS.
“So, I knew there was a possibility I could come in and pitch today,” Moran said. “I took this game a lot more personal based on some things I have been hearing.
“My previous outing against them (Dutchtown) was not my best. I told myself if I got to pitch, I would go in and dominate and give my team the best chance to win.”
With win, St. Amant (20-8, 5-1) keeps pace with Live Oak (25-5, 5-1) in the 5-5A standings. The teams meet next Saturday. Dutchtown is 20-8, 3-3.
Three days removed from pitching in the Gators’ 8-2 loss to Dutchtown at SAHS on Wednesday, Moran, who also was 2-for-3 with a double with a plate, was true to his word on the mound. He entered the game in the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded and one out.
Moran (4-2) had great movement on his fastball and was able to place it where he wanted. He did allow one hit that brought home the Griffins’ lone run. Credit Gator first baseman Blaise Lalonde for batting down Caden Hughes' line shot, which limited DHS to one run.
From there, Morgan struck out the next batter to end the inning. He also struck out another batter in the bottom of the seventh to close out the game for lefty starter Layne Swanson (3-2), who held Dutchtown hitless for four of the 5 1/3 innings he pitched.
The Gators held the Griffins to four hits. Casey McCoy was 2-for-3 with a double for Dutchtown.
“He (Moran) had a rough one on Wednesday and I am proud of him for coming back and doing what we know he is capable of,” St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata said. “Swanson did a heck of a job. I was proud of our hitters … we got some timely hits and drew some walks.”
Moran scored the game’s first run when he doubled to left, was sacrificed to third and scored on a wild pitch by Griffin starter William Kibbe.
The Gators loaded the bases in the top of the fifth when Ryder Molea was hit by a pitch, followed by singled from Moran and Chase Kelley. A walk scored Molea. Wyatt Ford doubled with two outs in the sixth and scored on an RBI hit by Molaison.
“They (St. Amant) were the better team tonight,” Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “I thought both teams played really well defensively and the pitchers all threw well. They just did what they needed to do to win the game.”