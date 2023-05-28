Their contributions to the Baton Rouge high school sports landscape began over 70 years ago. But I suspect many readers do not know who Ted Castillo, Maelen “Choo-Choo” Brooks or Clyde Lindsey were, let alone what they accomplished.
When I say the death of all three men in recent weeks leaves a void, some may ask why. Here is the why.
Castillo, the Morning Advocate’s lead high school sports writer for more than five decades, died last month. He was 98 and out of respect to his grieving family, The Advocate waited to write about his death.
Brooks was a legendary track coach/father figure for many local athletics, including former Catholic High and NFL star Warrick Dunn. He died at age 77.
Lindsey, 99, was multi-sport LSU athlete and quarterback Y.A. Tittle’s college roommate. He coached multiple sports during the “Big Fuzzy” and “Little Fuzzy” Brown golden era at Istrouma that began in the 1940s and later became superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
Their lives and contributions were different. All three were significant to Baton Rouge’s high school sports history and growth.
Castillo, a proud Leesville and high school valedictorian, joined the sports staff of Baton Rouge’s morning newspaper in 1948. He covered high school sports and other events, including LSU football, during his career that spanned generations of coaches and athletes until 1991. Castillo then worked championship events for the LHSAA over most of the next two decades.
As his successor, I remind people there have been two high school writers in Baton Rouge between 1948 and 2023 — that's 75 years. Not sure any publication can match that. My number of years is the lesser number.
Castillo helped launch the careers of many writers. As one of those writers, Tiger Details’ Ron Higgins explains, there was more.
“Ted cared deeply for preps when a lot of people did not. He set a standard,” Higgins said. “He took that and ran with it and that opened doors for other people.
“Making sure that the athletes and the schools got recognized was very important to him. A lot of guys would have said, ‘Hey, I should cover LSU full-time.’ That was not Ted. He was also the best on deadline I have ever saw … nothing fazed him.”
Castillo navigated the technology gap between “hot type” into the computer era. He was also a morse code specialist during World War II.
Brooks was a driving force behind the KY-Track Club locally. He was a football and track star at McKinley and then went on to play for another McKinley graduate, the legendary Eddie Robinson at Grambling, where he helped the Tigers win a conference football title in 1965.
Though Dunn is perhaps the best-known athlete Brooks nurtured, Glen Oaks track coach Johnny Duncan said his former summer coach impacted thousands of lives.
“I did not meet him until I was already at Glen Oaks,” Duncan recalled. “After a meet, he came up to me and said, ‘I’m coach Brooks … people call my coach Choo-Choo … and you should run for KY this summer. We’ll make you better.’
“I had no idea he was talking about more than track. He was a mentor for me and so many others. Yes, he was hard on us. Coach Choo-Choo was not afraid to come down on you when you did wrong. But he always encouraged us and believed in us.”
Lindsey, 99, joined the Istrouma staff in the late 1940s and immediately turned the basketball program around with a 27-0 record. He and the Istrouma players built the school’s baseball field and more success followed. Lindsey was also the football defensive coordinator. As a coach/assistant principal, Lindsey was the disciplinarian who kept a close eye on future stars like LSU’s Billy Cannon.
Later, Lindsey completed his doctorate and moved to the school board office. He served as EBR superintendent from 1971-79.
“There are so many stories, some Dad and Y.A. would tell, and the ones I am told by former players,” Lindsey’s son, Dr. Steve Lindsey, said. “At a function several years ago, Billy Cannon talked about how Dad kept them (athletes) in line. Dad lived a wonderful life.”
Lives not just well-lived, but impactful.