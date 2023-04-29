SULPHUR — There were no tape-measure home runs or big innings, so top-seeded St. Amant stuck to the basics to win its final game.
Defense and just enough timely hitting in a three-run fourth inning carried the Gators to a 4-0 victory over Sam Houston in the Division I nonselect title game at the LHSAA state softball tournament Saturday at Frasch Park.
“My defense was outstanding behind me … they made every single play,” pitcher AJ Jackson said. “They have never let me down this whole season. They make crazy plays behind me.
“We knew coming in this was going to be the toughest lineup we have faced. We worked extra at practice to prepare for how hard they hit the ball. When it came to game time, it was easy.”
Jackson was voted the MVP after tossing a four-hit shutout with three strikeouts.
Center fielder Makinsey Elisar made five catches for the Gators. Left fielder Aralee Beene had four, including a leaping grab in the top of the seventh as the Gators absorbed the Broncos' best shots.
“I told them Sam Houston was going to hit the ball hard and that we were going to have to make some effort plays,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “We had a couple of those yesterday. Those kind of plays are how you win games like this.”
With the win, St. Amant (32-2) claimed its second LHSAA title in a row and third since 2019. It is the eighth softball title in school history.
Third-seeded Sam Houston (31-3) was led by pitcher Alexis Dibbley, who scattered five hits and also struck out three. The Broncos’ Hailey Mire, who finished 2 for 3, was the only player for either team with more than one hit.
In three of the first four innings, Sam Houston got runners to second base but could not score. St. Amant did not get a hit until LSU commitment Alix Franklin singled to lead off the fourth. She was erased with a force out.
But the inning proved to be the decisive one. Courtesy runner Ryleigh Moran stole second and scored on a single by Kami Gautreau.
A double to center by Mary Beth Zeller brought home the second run. Beene followed with a single to left to make it 3-0.
St. Amant added a run in the sixth. Beene walked, took second on a ground out and scored on a ground out by Brooke Rabalais.
Jackson retired 10 of 12 batters between the fourth and seventh innings.
“We talked all year about going out and hunting other teams because we had the target on our backs,” Franklin added. “We focused. And our outfielders … to see them make effort plays like that was fantastic.”