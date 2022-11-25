Slow starts have plagued Denham Springs for much of this season. On Friday night, it was too much to overcome.
Top-seeded Ruston defeated the ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets 49-31 in the Division I nonselect quarterfinals at Denham Springs.
Ruston (11-1) led 21-0 midway through the second quarter before the Yellow Jackets settled down. Denham Springs (10-3) trailed 21-10 at halftime and got to within four points twice in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets never got over the hump.
The Bearcats did most of their work on the ground. Tyson Fields ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns, and Jordan Hayes added 111 yards and a score. It was enough to offset Ray McKneely’s strong performance, which included three second-half touchdowns for Denham Springs.
How it was won
Ruston and Denham Springs traded scores for much of the second half, but the Jackets never got closer than four points. Ruston pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Bearcats quarterback Jaden Osborne connected with Aaron Jackson for a 4-yard touchdown. After forcing a three-and-out on the Jackets' next series, Ruston immediately got a 67-yard touchdown run from Fields to take a 42-24 lead.
Denham Springs was unable to get closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
Player of the game
Denham Springs running back Ray McKneely: The senior running back was a one-man wrecking crew in the second half. After scoring on a 12-yard run early in the third quarter, he had a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Reese Mooney. After Fields’ 67-yard TD run, McKneely returned the kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown to keep the Jackets' hopes alive.
McKneely finished the game with 234 all-purpose yards.
They said it
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard: “This was an amazing year. For what these kids went through and what they did, to keep fighting like they did — they left this program, this school and this community a better place. They’ve done everything I’ve ever asked of them, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Ruston coach Jerrod Baugh: “After we settled in, I thought our kids did a good job. We just needed to continue to play hard. Their guys did, too. I still wasn’t comfortable at the end. If they had scored with an 18-point lead, then it turns into a scramble with onsides kicks and all of that. We didn’t want to be in that position.”
Notable
- With the win, Ruston advances to the semifinal round for the first time since 1999. Denham Springs has not made it to the semifinals since 1971.
- In addition to McKneely, Denham Springs relied on the arm of quarterback Reese Mooney. He completed 20 of 41 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns.