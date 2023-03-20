Coaching connections can lead to surprising hires, even on the high school level. It happened early last month when Central hired Louisiana Tech assistant Anthony Camp as its defensive coordinator.
And it happened again last week when Denham Springs added former NFL assistant Kyle Caskey as its new offensive coordinator.
“I am very excited about this,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “The pedigree, résumé and everything else is amazing. But this is also a really great dude, and I knew he would be a huge addition if we could pull it off.”
While Camp was reunited with his former high school teammate, Central coach David Simoneaux Jr. The Beard-Caskey connection started with a coaches' Bible study class hosted by former Parkview Baptist baseball coach M.L. Woodruff. From there the two became friends.
The 43-year-old Caskey is a Texas native and a former Texas A&M player who came to LSU as an offensive analyst in the spring/summer of 2021. Caskey also was a graduate assistant coach at UL-Monroe in 2004-05, along with other college stints at Ole Miss and Indiana State.
Caskey had NFL stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Detroit Lions (2019-20) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2010-18). The previous offensive coordinator, Eric France, sought a new role because of family obligations and remains on staff as an assistant.
“This was an unexpected transition to a new offensive coordinator, but it comes at a good time,” Beard said. “We graduated a lot of guys who played a lot the last few years.
“It’s all going to be new to the young kids coming up now. These kids are in the system, but they don’t have a lot of experience, so it will be easier to rewire them than a two or three-year starter.”
Tourney MVPs
LSU signee Mikaylah Williams of Parkway and Allen Graves of Ponchatoula were selected as the Outstanding Players for the LHSAA’s basketball tourneys completed earlier this month.
Williams was also voted the title-game MVP after Parkway’s Division I nonselect girls title-game win over Ponchatoula. Graves was the title-game MVP after the Green Wave beat New Iberia in the Division I nonselect boys final.
Prep notables
Plaquemine boys basketball coach Donald Ray Johnson claimed his 200th career win during the Division II nonselect playoffs.
Johnson, a former Green Devils standout, led PHS to the quarterfinals earlier this month.
• Donaldsonville’s Robert Kent and Janae Southall signed with junior colleges last week.
Kent, a two-way football standout, signed with Southwest Mississippi Community College. Southall signed with Texas-based Panola Community College. She scored 10 points in the LHSBCA All-Star game played in Pineville last weekend.
• Plans for the Baton Rouge Area Basketball All-Star game are shaping up. The game is set for 5 p.m. at Southern University’s Seymour gym.
Players chosen to play come from public and private schools located in East Baton Rouge Parish.
• Former Dutchtown High standout Nathan Monceaux of Loyola claimed Southern States Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday.
Monceaux (4-0) struck out nine in a win against Stillman College last week. He has 31 strikeouts in 31 innings.
Ex-Dunham star Stephen Still earned SSAC Pitcher of the Week honors last month for the Wolfpack.
• Courtnee Hollins, who coached Hathaway to the Division V nonselect girls title earlier this month, has agreed to become the head coach at Division II Iowa.
Hollins, voted Miss Basketball as a player at Fairview in 2005, beat her alma mater in the title game. Iowa was 7-21 in 2022-23.