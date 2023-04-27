University High used depth to win the boys title at the Class 3A, Region 2 track meet held the Wednesday at UL’s Cajun Track.
UHS’ lone winner was Lamar Brown, who placed first in the shot put at 49 feet, 6 inches. Distance runners Blayton Bernard and John Hall Hays also played key roles as the U-High scored 96 points, ahead of second-place St. Martinville at 59. Parkview Baptist was fifth with 44.
St. Louis Catholic scored 168 points to claim the girls title. UHS was fourth with 49.
Parkview’s Aiden Monistere was a double winner, taking first in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. His winning time of 9 minutes, 58.90 seconds in the 3,200 was notable. Bernard was second in both the 1,600 and 3,200. Hays placed hird in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200.
Jordan Phillips (800) and Seth Gale (300 hurdles) were other leaders for UHS. Addison Harvey won the 100-meter dash in 12.65 seconds for the U-High girls.
Macias places second
Episcopal’s Sophia Macias shot a 76 to finish second at the Division II, Region 2 golf tournament held at Santa Maris Golf Course. Ascension Christian’s Peyton Flynn was third at 77.
Medalist Arianna Blagrove of Ursuline carded a 74 and led her team to a first-place finish with a 163 score.
ACH was the team runner-up at 178. Episcopal also qualified for next week’s LHSAA state tournament with a fourth-place score of 189.