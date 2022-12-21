Until a few years ago, if you mentioned the word “flip,” the context was tumbling or gymnastics. The advent of the NCAA’s transfer portal and bowl-season coaching changes have left a flipping mark on football recruiting.
It is a mark that Dutchtown’s Ethan Fields and Ashley Williams of Zachary reinforced in their own way when the NCAA’s early signing period began Wednesday.
Both players were originally committed to other schools. Fields, an offensive lineman, signed with Ole Miss a week after flipping his commitment from Purdue.
Williams, an edge rusher, was committed to Nebraska and Auburn at different points of his recruitment. Williams and another Bronco defensive lineman, Landen Thomas, sat side-by-side as they signed with Arizona State.
“After signing, I can say I feel relieved and I can’t wait to get to work up there,” Fields said. “It’s been a long time coming. I have some ties at Ole Miss and I feel comfortable there.
“The specials team coach there was the one who offered me a scholarship at Purdue before I got an offer from the head coach. And a line coach they just hired was recruiting me when he was at NC State. It makes a difference.”
Fields (6-foot-3, 315 pounds) is projected as a guard on the next level. Coaching changes, including head coach Jeff Brohm leaving Purdue for Louisville, were part of Fields’ story.
Head coaching changes at Nebraska and Auburn were a factor for Williams (6-5, 225), who has the prototype body for an edge rusher. After his most recent decommitment, Williams quietly pondered his options.
Hours before a signing ceremony, a school-based social media account noted an ASU scholarship offer for Williams. Thomas had committed to the Sun Devils days ago after a whirlwind visit and recruitment.
“To me, none of this was nerve-wracking,” Williams said. “Arizona State is a great university, great program and I can see myself playing there. The coaches see me playing there as well.
“For me, Arizona State stuck out more than Georgia Tech, Tulane and the other schools. I look forward to having the same chemistry with him (Thomas) that I had here.”
Tulane garnered some key local signees. Another Zachary defensive lineman, AJ Thomas signed with the Green Wave after previously committing to Indiana.
Dutchtown linebacker Dickson Agu and former East Ascension offensive lineman Cameron Wire, an LSU player who entered the transfer portal, also are part of the Tulane class. Wire has two years of eligibility remaining.
Other signs 2022 times
University High linebacker Jaiden Ausberry (Notre Dame) and Zachary QB Eli Holstein (Alabama) were among the biggest names signing with out-of-state schools.
Denham Springs quarterback Reese Mooney (Liberty) signed as expected. Woodlawn DB Jordan Matthews signed with Tennessee in Knoxville, where he has been participating in pre-bowl workouts. Another Woodlawn DB, DJ Delmore, signed with Southeast Missouri State. Woodlawn RB Jayveon Hayes is scheduled to sign with UL Thursday.
Other state college signees included: Zachary DB Cody Smith, Woodlawn lineman Mark Fielder and Scotlandville OL Jamall Franklin Jr. with McNeese; Woodlawn center Roy Brackens III and West Feliciana LB Delvin Whitaker with Louisiana Tech; and Zachary WR Tylon Williams and Madison Prep athlete David Jones with Grambling.