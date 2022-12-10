Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes as the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect championship game late Friday at the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic.
Eugene scored on a 29-yard run on third-and-8 with 3 minutes, 22 seconds remaining, and the two Ruston possessions after that each ended with an interception in the game played at the Caesars Superdome.
Destrehan senior linebacker Andrew Schafer reached high for the first interception. After a three-and-out for the Destrehan offense, senior defensive back Travon Thomas was in the right spot to pick off a high throw near the sideline with under a minute to play.
Eugene returned to the field for the final kneel-down and Destrehan (14-0) celebrated the fifth football state championship in school history, the first since it won the second of back-to-back titles in 2008.
For Eugene, who rushed 12 times for 67 yards, the touchdown run came after he first looked for an open receiver but did not see one and ran toward the open field along the left sideline. Ruston made its first title-game appearance since 1998.
MANY 35, UNION PARISH 13: Top-seeded Many (13-0) left no doubt by scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the Division III nonselect game final played Saturday.
The Tigers rushed for 421 yards and had two players run for more than 100 yards. Jeremiah Williams finished with 140 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns. Trenton Williams added 101 yards on 16 carries with one TD.
quarterback Tackett Curtis, a Southern Cal commitment, had an 80-yard TD run and tallied 99 yards on just 7 carries for the winners. Curtis and Tylen Singleton each had seven tackles for the Many defense.
Third-seeded Union (12-2) was led LSU commitment Trey Holly, Louisiana’s career rushing leader. Holly had 115 yards and 11 carries, including a 63-yard TD run in the first quarter.