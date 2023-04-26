Playing each other is nothing new for the Live Oak and Dutchtown baseball teams. But when the two District 5-5A rivals open their Class 5A regional-round series Thursday night, the phrase “Whole new ballgame” is definitely in play.
“As far as I’m concerned it’s an even match,” said LOHS coach Jesse Cassard. “They are going to throw their No. 1 guy and so will we. They know what we do and we know them.
“If we throw strikes, let our defense work and hit the way we have been we can put ourselves in position to win. That's the key to winning in the playoffs. Dutchtown wants to the same things. But ... in the playoffs you know anything can happen.”
Fifth-seeded Live Oak (28-5) hosts No. 12 Dutchtown (26-10) at 6 p.m. to kick off their series. The second game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. The if necessary third game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Eagles beat Dutchtown by one run in each of their District 5-5A games played nearly a month ago.
“Our guys are excited to be in this position again and they are looking forward it,” Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “We feel good about where we are now. We know we were right there with them in both games in those first two games.
“They had some guys out when we played before. Now they’re healthy. And we’re healthy too, plus we got more experience. Coming back to win last week was big for this group. We’ve got 21 seniors, but most of them did not have much playoff experience before now.”
The Griffins lost the first game of their bidistrict series with Mandeville and then came back to win two straight, including the third game by a 6-0 margin last Saturday. LOHS drew a bidistrict bye.
Ole Miss commitment Sawyer Pruitt (4-0), a sophomore, is set to get the start for Live Oak. Cooper Daily (4-1) gets the start for the Griffins
Lane Lusk is hitting .472with 27 RBI and Logan Coley has 40 RBI to go with a .351 batting average for Live Oak. Infielder Casey McCoy (.351, eight doubles) and outfielder AK Burrell (.345) are among the top hitters for Dutchtown.
Game notes
Many best-of-three series are begin on Friday. The threat of rain has some teams set to play Thursday pondering their options. Live Oak has an advantage with its artificial turf field that drains quickly.
Also of note, No. 11 Central (21-11) meets No. 6 Southside at Lafayette’s Fabacher Park at p.m. The game was originally scheduled at 4 p.m. and at another site.