With the girls basketball playoffs now less than a month away, some teams are willing to travel long distances to find out where they stand.
Thanks to the Louisiana Girls Report/MLK Main Event, Walker did not have to leave its home gym. Zachary and Dutchtown also stayed close to home for the seven-game showcase open to fans and college coaches.
The three local teams helped tip off the event held Monday at Walker. Zachary beat Dutchtown 69-52 in the first game, while Walker ousted Huntington of Shreveport 56-35 in the second game.
“It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a team that was more aggressive than us,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “Early in the game we looked uncomfortable and normally we’re the team that makes somebody else look uncomfortable.
“It was not so much what they (Huntington) did. I thought our mindset was a little weak and the way we approached things physically was not good. We had to settle down and just play.”
And play is exactly what Walker (20-1 in Louisiana, 23-3 overall) did.
Guard Caitlin Travis, a Loyola signee, spent a few minutes on the bench in the first quarter and came back ready to attack. Travis, who scored a game-high 22 points, drained a 3-pointer with 10.4 seconds to go, sending Walker into the second quarter with a 17-8 lead.
“What we got from this is learning that we have to come out with high intensity every game and ready to give it our best shot,” Travis said. “If our intensity is where it needs to be on defense, the offense will take care of itself.”
Walker, rated No. 1 in the latest LHSAA Division I nonselect power ratings, was not out of the woods after Travis’ first 3-pointer. Shreveport-based Huntington (15-6), a Class 4A semifinalist last year, fought back to tie it 19-19 before Walker scored 10 of the final 12 points in the half.
WHS, a 5A semifinalist last year, extended its lead throughout the second half and led by 16 after three quarters, Aneace Scott added 10 for Walker. Kyndal Graham led Huntington with 11.
ZACHARY 69, DUTCHTOWN 52: Ava Raymond scored a game-high 17 points to lead four double figures scorers for the Broncos (20-3), currently No. 4 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
The first half was close before Ava Raymond scored 11 third-quarter points to power a 21-8 third-quarter run. Alissa O’Dell scored eight points in the fourth quarter and finished with 16.
“We appreciate what Kris (Goff) and LGR do to get these girls out in front of college coaches and to promote our game,” Zachary coach Tami McClure said. “We have been up and down at times and there are things we cam fix. Overall, I thought we played well offensively and defensively.”
Bria Raymond (15) and Tiara McPipe (12) also scored in double figures for the Broncos. Dutchtown (19-5) got 12 points from Torie Ferry and 10 from Nya Miller.
“I told the girls this was an opportunity they created for themselves,” Dutchtown coach Chase Delrie said. “You might want to play this game on a Thursday or a Friday night. But this an opportunity to showcase ourselves and find out how good we are.”