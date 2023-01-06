A deep bench and an effective game plan made the difference for the Albany girls basketball team Friday night.
The Hornets used an up-tempo attack that allowed 10 players to score points as they cruised past Denham Springs 65-43 at Albany.
Both teams came into the game highly-rated in power ratings of their respective LHSAA divisions. Albany (21-0), the no. 1 team in the nonselect Division II ratings, was too much for Denham Springs, No. 5 in nonselect Division I.
“Part of our game plan was to attack and get the ball inside,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said. “We were able to do that and get a lead at halftime. Our pace was very fast tonight and I liked it. I think that wore on (Denham Springs) a little bit.”
Albany found success in the paint, and got 19 points from Aubrey Hoyt and 10 from Bella Matherne. The Hornets also crashed the boards, and outrebounded Denham Springs 48-36. Included in that total was 18 offensive rebounds.
“(Albany) does a fantastic job of going after rebounds when they miss,” Denham Springs coach Rudy Smith said. “They chase after the ball. They’re well coached and it shows.”
Denham Springs (16-2) kept up with Albany until midway through the second quarter. Leading 16-13, Albany used a 17-6 run to take control.
The run began when Hoyt made two free throws with 5:32 left in the second quarter. Over the following two minutes, the Hornets forced five turnovers and made 5 of 7 shots from the field.
Denham Springs’ only answer during the spurt was a pair of free throws by Raegan White, who led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points.
By the time the dust settled, Albany had moved out to a 37-22 lead at halftime.
Denham Springs got as close as 51-38 early in the fourth quarter after a layup by Prai Nelson. Albany then made their next five shots from the field to put the game away.
“The shots didn’t fall early,” Smith said. “We fought our way through it, and I felt like we competed. That was the ultimate goal. I’m still excited about our team and where we’re at.”