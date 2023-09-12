Tuesday night’s volleyball match between Dutchtown and reigning Division I champion Dominican featured long rallies, but it was Dominican that won the crucial points at Dutchtown.
Dominican (5-0) was never in any real trouble as it continued its streak of five straight matches without dropping a game. Senior Camryn Chatellier paced her team with 12 kills, 21 digs and six aces as Dominican won by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-17.
“I think we did a very good job of keeping a neutral level of energy,” Dominican coach Jessica Chatellier said. “We found a way to keep ourselves composed, and we played with a good, consistent level of energy.”
Senior-laden Dutchtown (7-3) has set up a tough pre-district schedule as it looks to improve on last year’s run to the Division I quarterfinals. Kendall Davis topped the Griffins with eight kills, and Cadie Kusy had a team-high 14 digs.
“There were a lot of long, well-played points, and they just made that extra play that we couldn’t tonight,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “There were two or three points that might have been the difference in playing four or five sets, but they’re a great team. They play good defense, and they get timely hitting from different players.”
Each of the first two games started with the teams trading points. Both were tied multiple times before Dominican took control.
Dominican moved out to a 19-11 lead in the first game before Dutchtown put together its best run of the evening. Sparked by two kills from Zoe Lacaze, the Griffins won five of six points to pull within 20-16.
Dominican called timeout, and then won the next two points. The Griffins got as close as 22-19 before Dominican closed out the opening game.
“Dutchtown did a great job of putting up huge blocks on us,” Chatellier said. “There were big plays from the middle, but when they got a kill, we did a good job of siding out quickly and moving on. I think it was a well-played volleyball game.”
The second game was tied 12-12 before Dominican won a long rally to edge ahead. Gabby Marcello and Camryn Chatellier each came up with point-winning spikes as Dominican took a 16-14 lead. Dominican won the final eight points on Chatellier’s serve.
Dutchtown fell behind 11-3 in the third game but rallied to get within 18-14. Chatellier served for the game's final three points, including an ace for the final point of the match.
“We’ve talked about getting to where (Dominican) has been,” Ricks said. “We want to go to the semis. We want to go to the finals. In order to do that, we have to beat teams like this at some point so I want to get our team ready.”