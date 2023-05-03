The opponent was a familiar one, but the result was different for No. 3 Doyle when it hosted sixth-seeded Rosepine on Wednesday in the first game of their nonselect Division III baseball quarterfinal.
Parker Taylor got Rosepine’s Jake Smith to fly out to deep left field with two outs and two men on in the top of the seventh inning as Doyle escaped with a 9-8 win.
Rosepine won Class 2A titles the previous two years. Both times, it defeated Doyle in the championship game.
Both teams began the game ready to take control with their bats. Rosepine struck for three first-inning runs off of Doyle’s Peyton Woods. In the bottom of the frame, the Tigers struck back with five runs off of Eagles starter Aidan Shell.
“I thought both teams were nervous at the start,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “I didn’t think it would be 9-8, especially with our number one (Woods) on the mound, but hey, a win’s a win in the playoffs. I was happy to see (Woods) compete. He didn’t fold and I was proud of him.”
The teams continue their series at Doyle on Thursday with game two set for 4 p.m. Game three, if necessary, would follow.
Woods settled in after the first inning and lasted until the top of the seventh. He issued a leadoff walk before exiting, having thrown 113 pitches. Gabriel McKee greeted Taylor with a single, but Taylor retired the next two batters to bring up Landyn Lawrence as the tying run.
Lawrence bounced an infield single between short and third to drive in two runs, and he made it to second on the throw home. Smith then launched an 0-1 pitch to the deep-left corner that Cody Lovett ran down for the final out.
“It's good to get one back, but we’ve got to finish it,” Woods said. “We’ve got another pitcher in our dugout (Caden Barcia), and he can throw it, too. He’s going to do it for us.”
Barcia played right field Wednesday and drove in Doyle’s first two runs with a double. He finished the night with three hits.
Rosepine outhit Doyle 10-7, but the Tigers took advantage of shaky pitching. Three Eagles pitchers combined to issue six walks and hit four batters.
In Doyle's third, the Tigers scored two runs without collecting a hit. Instead, there were three walks while Brody Stewart and Payton Jones were plunked.
“Once the first inning got through, (Rosepine) came back fighting again,” Beatty said. “Both teams scored a lot of runs, but luckily we got a few more than they did.”
Doyle 9, Rosepine 8
DHS 321 000 0 – 8 10 1
RHS 502 020 x – 9 7 2
WP- Peyton Woods. LP- Aiden Shell.
Leaders- RHS: Gabriel McKee 3-4, Landyn Lawrence 2-2: DHS: Caden Barcia 3-4, Brody Stewart 2-3, Cody Lovett 1-3.
Team Records- Doyle 25-8. Rosepine 20-11.