“You know, it never gets old,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said when asked about making another trip to the LHSAA state baseball tournament.
But there is a different challenge for the third-seeded Tigers, the Class 2A runners-up at the last three LHSAA tourneys.
Doyle moved up to Class 3A when the LHSAA reclassified its schools for another two-year period. The Tigers find themselves playing a traditional 3A contender, No. 2 South Beauregard (28-6), in a Division III nonselect semifinal set for 2 p.m. Wednesday on Field 41 at Sulphur’s McMurry Park.
Livingston-based Doyle is not the biggest or best-known baseball power in Livingston Parish, which has three successful Class 5A teams. In fact, fifth-seeded Live Oak advanced to the Division I nonselect quarterfinals this year. Since 2019, the Tigers have had the most LHSAA tourney success with their runner-up finishes.
Senior Peyton Woods leads the Tigers on the mound and at the plate. Woods leads the Tigers with a .468 batting average in 94 at-bats and is unbeaten on the mound. Though Woods is the likely starter Wednesday, Beatty noted that a “gut feeling” could prompt a move to left-hander Caiden Barcia.
“The thing that sets this group apart for me is their work ethic,” Beatty said. “We don’t have to push them. They come and put in work before practice and after practice. You’ll find them here (at the baseball field) when there is a day off too and they don’t take anything for granted.”
Though South Beauregard is a new opponent, the Tigers are familiar with the premise and mindset. Doyle played another southwest Louisiana team, Rosepine in the last two 2A title games and again last week in a best-of-three quarterfinal series. SBHS last won a Class 3A title in 2017.
“South Beauregard is a team that plays a tough schedule so to get themselves ready to play in the state tournament … just like we do,” Beatty said. “Any time you get to this point the margin for error is very small. This is what we play for every year.”
Doyle
Division III nonselect
Coach: Tim Beatty
Record: 26-8, No. 3 seed
Semifinal opponent: No. 2 South Beauregard (28-6)
Game time: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Field 41 at McMurry Park
Last time in LHSAA tourney: 2022, Class 2A runner-up
Lineup: P-IF Peyton Woods 10-0 .468, OF-P Caiden Barcia .384, C Easton Benesta .226, 1B-DH Brody Stewart .250, 2B Jace Ware .321, SS Dathan Cummings .381, DH Kahner Reeves, LF Cody Lovett .327, CF Dru Beatty .495 on base, OF Peyton Jones .215.