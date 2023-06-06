Patience and trust are seldom the words used to explain an MVP year.
But they worked for Doyle’s Peyton Woods who was selected as the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State baseball team.
“I do not go into a season looking for individual honors … but this is blessing,” Woods said. “It’s a great way to finish things off in high school, and it’s a blessing.
“Being able to hit off speed pitches was something I worked on and it paid off. It showed in my batting average. On the mound, I had strikeouts. But I also let my defense make plays behind me, and that was huge too.”
Woods, a Jones County Community College signee, led the Tigers to a Division III nonselect runner-up finish. He was 11-0 on the mound with 106 strikeouts in 76 innings and posted a .480 batting average with four home runs and 40 RBIs in his team’s first Class 3A season.
Over the past two seasons, Woods was 20-1 as a pitcher for the Livingston Parish-based Tigers.
"Peyton was more patient at the plate and when he pitched, he focused on complete games and keeping his pitch count down," Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. "He trusted his defense and they made plays."
Kaplan junior softball player Kennedy Marceaux was Outstanding Player on the LSWA’s Class 3A squad. Her coach, Brittany LeBeouf earned Coach of the Year Honors. E.D. White’s Matthew Plitt was voted the baseball Coach of the Year after leading his team to the Division II select title.
Marceaux, an infielder and Alabama commitment, hit .655 with 22 home runs, 22 doubles, three triples, 72 RBIs and 28 stolen bases.
Pitcher Camden Sunstrom of University (7-1, 0.82 ERA) and two utility players, Parkview Baptist’s Brant Melancon (.372, 1.60 ERA) and Caiden Barcia of Doyle (5-1, 95 strikeouts, .368) also made the 3A baseball squad.
The Doyle trio of infielder Kassidy Rivero (.398, 41 RBIs) and outfielder Addison Contorno (.435, 43 RBIs) made the softball squad along with Albany’s Brilee Ford (.636, 17 HRs, 61 RBIs) and Mhallayah Picou of St. James (.618, 47 RBIs)
LSWA 2023 CLASS 3A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BASEBALL
P Sterling Sims Sterlington Jr. 9-1
P Peyton Woods Doyle Sr. 11-0
P Camden Sunstrom University So. 7-1
P Hayden Robinson Berwick Sr. 6-4
C Jake LaRocca St. Louis Sr. .412
IF Collin McKenzie North Webster Sr. .549
IF Lucas Alexander Iowa So. .355
IF Zoyle Gemar Jena So. .439
IF Matthew Melancon E.D. White Sr. .490
OF Griffin Cooley Kinder Sr. .462
OF Landon Schmitz Kinder Sr. .385
OF Cru Bella Berwick Sr. .336
UTL Caiden Barcia Doyle Jr. 5-1
UTL Jace Duhon South Beauregard Jr. 9-1
UTL Brant Melancon Parkview Baptist Jr. .372
UTL Brendan Gaubert E.D. White Sr. .492
UTL Dawson Richard Berwick Sr. .336
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: PEYTON WOODS, DOYLE
COACH OF THE YEAR: MATTHEW PLITT, E.D. WHITE
Honorable mention
Haidyn Boone, Buckeye; Adam Brodnax, Buckeye; James Reina, St. Louis; Reed Dupre, Iowa; Lynkon Romero, Erath; Rhyder Burke, Union Parish; Reid Snider, St. Louis; Braxton Comeaux, E.D. White; Dathan Cummings, Doyle; Jacob Belcher, Jena; Easton Bruscato, Sterlington; KeMonni Pullard, St. Louis; Seth Herron, Bolton; Jacob Belcher, Jena; Carter Carraway, South Beauregard; Cade Durbin, Parkview Baptist; Jayden Milton, Berwick. Brayden Guillory, Kinder; Ethan Koonce, Westlake; Luke Brister, South Beauregard; Kennedy Leggett, St. Louis: Landon Langley, Iowa; Jayden Randazzo, Albany; Brayden Knight, Albany; Zack Gonazles, Berwick; Mason Johnston, Berwick; Jax Triche, E.D. White; Andre Mahler, St. James; Chris Gravois, St. James; Brylon Jennings, Patterson; Brennan Keen, Jena; Jacob Pentecost, Jena; John Michael Eves, Bunkie; Kennedy “KP” Paul, Bolton; Brennan Paige, Bolton; Steven Graffeo, Haynes Academy. Sr.
SOFTBALL
P Olivia Henry Buckeye Jr. 18-7
P Briley LeBeouf Kaplan Jr. 23-6
P Brianna Fontenot Kinder So. 17-6
P Maddie Taylor Sterlington Jr. 19-5
C Kamryn Howard Iowa Sr. .361
IF Mhallayah Picou St. James Jr. .618
IF Maddie Sinclair Buckeye Sr. .437
IF Kennedy Marceaux Kaplan Jr. .655
IF Kassidy Rivero Doyle So. .398
OF Noble Hebert Kaplan Sr. .430
OF Addison Contorno Doyle Sr. .435
OF Kamryn Broussard Iowa Sr. .505
UTL Brilee Ford Albany Sr. .636
UTL Kiette Cooper Jena Fr. .392
UTL Keesley Ross Caldwell Sr. .375
UTL Hailey Peterson Haynes Academy Jr. .500
UTL Hope Tucker Sterlington Sr. .476
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: KENNEDY MARCEAUX, KAPLAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: BRITTANY LEBEOUF, KAPLAN
Honorable mention
Madisyn Smith, Sterlington; Callie Decker, Jena; Se’Marai “Rai Rai” Smith, Caldwell; Nolyn Bruyninckx, Caldwell Parish; Randi Clair Kelly, Caldwell Parish; Emorie Fontenot, South Beauregard; Ana Alexander, Iowa; Ashtyn Rogers, Patrick Taylor; Kylee Savant, Doyle; Cydney Parker, Jena; Camryn Becnel, E.D. White; Emma Brown, Sterlington; Camdyn Cooper, Albany; Megan Fuselier, Kinder; Haylee Dangerfield, Jena; Samantha Hayes, Kinder; Ella Hover, Berwick; Olivia Cortez, E.D. White; Allsion Brossett, Buckeye; Ava Kordish, Pine Prairie.