It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High.
Trosclair, who has served as head coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine locally over the last eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic.
“This is a job I’ve had my eye on for a while and when it came open, I applied,” Trosclair said. “There were a couple of interviews in the process and it was announced today.
“All my relatives went to Thibodaux High, my family is there and I get to go home. I see this as a place where I can stay, build a program and hopefully build a legacy.”
The 32-year-old Trosclair spent one season at Class 4A Plaquemine. The Green Devils finished 9-2 last fall and were the runners-up to West Feliciana in District 6-4A. Thibodaux finished 4-6 last fall.
“Drey informed us today about the Thibodaux job,” Iberville Parish athletic director Tait Dupont said. “He gets to go home, which I think will be great for him and his family.”
Both Plaquemine and West Feliciana entered their Week 10 game unbeaten. WFHS won and advanced to the Division II select semifinals. Plaquemine lost to Jennings in the opening round of the playoffs, a contest marred by a post-game altercation between the teams.
Prior to Plaquemine, Trosclair built the Liberty program from the ground up after being hired in January 2019. The Patriots played two subvarsity seasons before going 9-2 in their first varsity season in 2021, advancing to the Division II select quarterfinals.
Trosclair came to Liberty after leading Ascension Catholic a 23-5 record and Division IV select runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018.
Dupont said the Plaquemine High administration is setting its plans to hire a new football coach. He said he expects those plans to be announced in the days ahead.
Dupont in new role
Dupont, who was head baseball coach and co-AD at Plaquemine, is in his second week in the Iberville Parish AD role.
Dupont previously coached and served as AD at Brusly. He also coached at Plaquemine as an assistant early in his career and at St. John.
“I am going to miss the day-to-day relationship with my players,” Dupoint said. “In this job, I will oversee sports for all the high schools.
"I will work with middle schools and elementary schools too. I look forward to working with all the schools and forming a lot of new relationships.”
Live Oak adds Legette
New Live Oak head coach Hutch Gonzales has added St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Randell Legette as his offensive coordinator.
Gonzales previously served as head coach at both Hammond-based STA and Mandeville High before spending the 2022 season as offensive coordinator at Central.