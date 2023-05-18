Timing is a key component in the success of many sports. It also played a key role in Ryan Lewis’ decision to move from one District 5-5A softball job to another.
Denham Springs announced it hired Lewis as its coach on Thursday.
“The timing was right,” Lewis said. “It was the right opportunity at the right time. I am excited and so is my family."
Lewis led East Ascension to its first playoff victory in five years this spring. The former Central High quarterback and baseball standout coached the Spartans to a 17-16 record in his second season as head coach.
The nephew of former LSU quarterback and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger takes over for Leslie Marien at DSHS.
“I am going to miss the players at EA and the relationships I built there with Darnell (Lee, athletic director) and Miss (Lauren) Avery (principal),” Lewis added. “At the same time, I am excited to work with Brett Beard (DSHS AD) and Wes (Howard, DSHS principal).
“Denham has a good nucleus of returning players and some talented younger players who will be joining the program. I can’t wait to get started.”
Lewis’ daughter, Shelby, a second-team all-district player this spring, will be among the newcomers on the DSHS team.
Beekman at NBA combine
Former Scotlandville star Reece Beekman of Virginia was among the players at the NBA’s pre-draft combine held in Chicago.
Beekman declared for the NBA Draft after being voted the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year this spring. He averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-3 Beekman was the LSWA’s Mr. Basketball in 2020, leading the Hornets to a Division I select title-game win just days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the high school sports seasons. He is projected as a possible second-round draft pick by some NBA publications.
LSUA signs PAHS duo
The band will be back together in Alexandria in a manner of speaking. Port Allen High guards Elliott McQuillan Jr. and Isaiah Howard signed with LSU Alexandria. The Generals hired PAHS’ DiMario Jackson as their head coach last month.
Jackson coached the Pelicans to a Class 2A title in 2023 and a Division III nonselect title in March in his two years as head coach at the West Baton Rouge Parish School. McQuillan and Howard both earned all-state honors this spring.
Grizzly Greats announced
Catholic High will induct a football player, two former basketball stars and a soccer standout into its Grizzly Greats Athletic Hall of Fame on Aug. 5.
Jason Peters was a star defensive lineman for the Bears and was Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2006. Peters went on to play at Georgia Tech, compiling more than 100 tackles while earning All-ACC academic honors.
Scott Yerby was among Louisiana’s top high school soccer players and led the Bears to three LHSAA titles. He earned all-state honors and was an all-state MVP before moving on to play at Centenary.
Luke Zumo and Dr. Carl Luikart were basketball standouts. Zumo, a 2004 graduate, earned all-metro and all-state honors. He went on to star at Loyola of New Orleans and is the school’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals.
Luikart, class of 1972, helped the Bears to their first playoff berth in 16 years as a junior and then to a 22-4 record as a senior. Luikart, the medical director for LSU athletics, played collegiately at Nicholls State.
Prep notables
Class 5A Hahnville High made some waves by announcing the hiring of Erica Randolph as its new boys basketball coach on Thursday.
• St. Joseph’s Academy seeks an experienced non-faculty head tennis coach to lead its program. Send resumes to athletic director Erin Hart at harte@sjabr.org or call (225) 388-2260.