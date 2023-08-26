Stories about tough football players are nothing new. Seth Bishop’s story also offers a telling look into the psyche of the Denham Springs football team.
If you don’t know who Bishop is, that’s OK. A linebacker-turned-tight end is not usually the guy who grabs headlines. The Yellow Jackets have one of those guys in LSU commitment Dashawn McBryde, a defensive back.
However, Denham Springs’ hopes for building on a quarterfinal finish from a year ago depend on Bishop and other blue-collar players like him. As for toughness, Bishop tells his story well.
“I’ve been playing with a cast on my wrist,” Bishop said. “I didn’t know it was broken for a while … over a month after spring (practice). It really does not bother me much.
“In the scrimmage and at practices, I’ve been able to play with a cast on it. The plan is for me to have it off when the regular season starts. I’ll do whatever it takes.”
The Yellow Jackets beat expectations and some highly regarded opponents to advance to the LHSAA’s quarterfinal round for the first time in 37 years in 2022.
Denham Springs also claimed a share of the District 5-5A title and made the deepest playoff run among the league's teams. Now Bishop is part of a 2023 supporting cast looking to make its mark.
Though the 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior is an accomplished blocker, he won’t shy away from the chance to become a receiving target for quarterback Jerry Horne, just like former teammate Andrew Goodwin was the past two years. Denham Springs coach Brett Beard is eager to see how Bishop grows into an expanded role.
“He really wasn’t a great route runner at first and to be honest that was not what we were looking for,” Beard said. “What we wanted was a mauler to block people out there because Andrew was the pass catcher of the tight ends. Last year Seth caught a few more balls, but he was still more of a road grader … a big presence with the line.
“During this offseason he really developed as a receiver. We worked more on his speed, his route running and using his hands. Now, even with a broken wrist and a cast, he is catching passes and getting better. I thought he had one of the best spring practices out of all our players.”
The fact the Yellow Jackets have moved to a new offense with first-year offensive coordinator Kyle Caskey has been a plus for Bishop in many ways even though Denham Springs showed it is working through some growing pains during its scrimmage with Woodlawn and a 16-0 jamboree loss to Walker.
Bishop said he also draws from the things he learned by watching Goodwin and the other Yellow Jacket receivers the past two years.
“Andrew and I got to be friends. He made it a point to explain things or show me how to do things, whether it was blocking, running routes or catching the ball,” Bishop said. “He always pushed me to work harder and to get better.
“As a senior, I’ve got that role. This is not last year’s team. You have new starters, and we’re finding out who we are as a team.”
Denham Springs offensive line coach Joe Ryan also lauds Bishop’s growth.
“He has always been a tall, big kid, but since his sophomore year he has gained close to 30 pounds and reshaped his body,” Ryan said. “He has put it all together.”