Stressing the importance of solid pitching and timely hitting is one thing. Getting it is often much tougher.
The Dunham School excelled in both areas and claimed a 4-2 victory over fifth-seeded Parkview Baptist in the decisive third game in a best-of-three quarterfinal playoff series on Sunday at Parkview.
“That was an exciting series. … man that was a battle,” Dunham coach Wes Theriot said. “We took our lumps early and (the Dunham players) really bought in this year. We were fortunate, Jace Crane threw a heck of a game and Cade Durbin threw great for them too.
“But I think being in pressure situations like this all year paid off. When we needed it at the end, Hudson Cicero came in and closed it out. It was great to see him have that moment.”
Crane allowed two runs on six hits for the fourth-seeded Tigers (22-13), who advanced to the LHSAA state baseball tournament for the first since 2018. Dunham takes on top-seeded St. Charles Catholic in a Division III select semifinal set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sulphur’s McMurry Park. St. Charles beat U-High 8-5 in another Sunday series finale.
Parkview (31-8) outhit Dunham 8-4. The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Tulane commitment Grant Cohn in the bottom of the first. The Eagles tied it in the third when Brant Melancon doubled and scored on a hit by Josh Acosta.
The Eagles got three hits in the top of the fifth to claim the lead. Pinch hitter Seth DeGeorge singled and later scored on a hit by Cade Rodi, giving the Eagles a 2-1 lead. But Dunham countered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth when Easton Romano singled, stole second and later scored on a Josh Lim groundout. Sione Albert added an RBI hit.
The Tigers added an insurance run in the sixth. Gabe Greene was hit by a pitch and later scored on an error.
Parkview got two runners on in the top of the seventh. Cicero ended the game with a strikeout.
“It was one those games where the timely hit was going to make the difference,” Parkview coach Phillip Hawke said. “I was proud of our guy (Durbin). … He is going to get a ton of experience from this.
“Look … I am so proud of my guys. Credit to them (Dunham), at one point we walked Cohn and Albert came through and got a big hit. That’s baseball.”