Quarterback Jackson House led Dunham High to a 50-35 win in a messy, chaotic, explosive back-and-forth battle with Calvary Baptist on Friday night.
The quarterfinal game had a little bit of everything: a power outage in the fourth quarter, a little bit of rain, a whole lot of mud and even more offensive firepower. All with a trip to the LHSAA Division III select semifinals on the line. That adds up to a night neither school will soon forget.
The stadium fell dark as soon as Dunham's two-point conversion gave them a two-score lead in the fourth quarter. The Tigers were attempting an extra point, but a botched hold forced House to roll to his left. He connected with his tight end Laramie Guidry in the end zone.
After the lights returned, Calvary had two more chances to score. But Louis Phillips ended the first drive with an interception, and James Baldwin stopped the second with a pair of sacks.
How it was won
Calvary jumped out to an early two-score lead with a couple quick drives. Kolby Thomas caught the first touchdown from 12 yards out, and James Simon ran in the second from the 3-yard line.
At first, Dunham had trouble keeping pace. They punted on two of their first three drives, but Brandon Drago’s 35-yard score on a post route kept the Tigers within reach. Cole LeBlanc’s sack forced Calvary’s first punt of the night, setting up a short scoring run by Mason Wild.
Calvary then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and House’s keeper up the middle tied the game. Quarterback Abram Wardell’s 24-yard run late in the first half set up a short touchdown plunge by Simon and gave Calvary a 28-21 halftime lead.
Across three third-quarter scoring drives, Dunham dialed up 14 runs up the middle for House. Wild finished the first with a score, and House capped the other two himself, first with a 1-yard dive and then with a 25-yard scamper.
Then, on the Tigers’ next drive, House’s fourth touchdown run of the night gave Dunham a two-score lead.
Player of the Game
House: Once Dunham decided to keep feeding House carries, they seized control of the game. House rushed 30 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns. He completed 14 of his 22 pass attempts for 190 yards and one score.
House is a senior transfer from Ohio. His father is Matt House, LSU’s defensive coordinator.
They said it
Dunham coach Neil Weiner: “From the moment that (House) showed up on our campus back in March, he elevated everybody’s game. He’s a great kid. He’s a great son, a great brother. He’s a fantastic teammate, and he’s just an absolute warrior as a competitor, and I’m so happy that he’s here with us and can’t wait to see what he does over the next two weeks, I hope.”
House: “At the end of the day, I think it was our conditioning that brought us forward. My O-line, they fought their butts off. It’s just an all-around great team win.”
Notable
- Oddly enough, this wasn’t the first time a power outage disrupted a Dunham quarterfinal playoff game. In 2017, an animal burrowed into an electrical box, shut off the lights and forced the game to move to Parkview Baptist. The Tigers lost that game in 2017. But this time, they won.