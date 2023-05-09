If Wes Theriot could sum up his advice to The Dunham School baseball before Wednesday’s Division III select semifinal against top-seeded St. Charles Catholic in three words — “You do you.”
“We fully expect St. Charles to play the way they did in football,” Theriot said. “Their players buy into what they do in both sports, which is play aggressive and hard. They are not going to give you a whole lot.
“These guys (Dunham players) got thrown in the fire early this year. I don’t know if we can counter what they do. We want to be the best version of ourselves on Wednesday, knowing we can’t give them too much.”
The fourth-seeded Tigers (22-13) face St. Charles (30-7), the 2022 DIII champion, at 11 a.m. Wednesday on Field 40 at Sulphur’s McMurry Park on Day 2 of the LHSAA state baseball tournament.
It is the second championship-level meeting for the two schools this season. The Comets beat Dunham to in the Division III select football final last fall.
Each team has players who were part of the football final. SCC coach Wayne Stein is both the head football and baseball coach. For the Tigers, it is a new ballgame in other ways. It is their first baseball tourney berth in five years and first for Theriot as their head coach.
Both teams won a decisive game three in their best-of-three quarterfinal series on Sunday to advance. Theriot plans to start either Clay Pecue or Logan Sorrell on the mound.
Catcher Grant Cohn, a Tulane commitment, is batting .420 with a team-high 29 RBI. Center fielder Josh Lim is a slick fielder who is batting .270 with 27 RBI.
“We have had a great sports year at Dunham with volleyball winning a title, football being a runner-up and boys basketball making it to their tournament,” Theriot said. “I think that momentum has carried over with us. We’re trying to take it as far as we can.”
The Dunham School
Division III select
Coach: Wes Theriot
Record: 22-13, No. 4 seed
Semifinal opponent: No. 1 St. Charles Catholic (30-7)
Game time: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Field 40 at McMurry Park
Last time in LHSAA tourney: 2018, lost in semifinals
Lineup: P Logan Sorrell or Clay Pecue, C Grant Cohn .420, 1B Sione Albert .297, 2B Easton Romano .429 on base, SS Will Nikolaus .231, 3B Drew Bourgeois .365, LF Houston Theriot .260, CF Josh Lim .270, RF Chase Crawford .282.