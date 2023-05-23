St. Michael the Archangel powerlifting
Few expected St. Michael’s powerlifting season to be so successful. And even fewer could anticipate their sheer dominance en route to a Division II title. The Warriors qualified an incredible 11 lifters in the state championship across a cross section of weight classes — and they scored 44 team points, twice as many as the second-place Lutcher. How’d they do it? Start with an injection of enthusiasm and an influx of new, young talent. Finish with vital contributions from three sophomores (Sammy Tremonte, Grayson Aguillard and Peyton Scott) and four seniors (Richard Dang, Calder Tram, Bennett Blank and Emilio Perez).
Dunham football
The Dunham School dropped its season opener to Parkview Baptist. The Tigers didn’t lose again until the Division III select championship game. Among the highlights along the way: a thrilling, memorable win over Calvary Baptist in the quarterfinals, a 35-28 win over rival University High in the semifinals, and their first title-game appearance in 18 years. New quarterback Jackson House, who moved to town from Kansas City, Mo., had a chance to win back-to-back state championships for two different schools in two states. But the Tigers fell just short in the title game, losing 32-28 to St. Charles Catholic.