The Dunham School baseball coach Wes Theriot threw his youthful team into the deep end of pool.
With only three starters returning from last year’s state quarterfinalist team, Theriot believed the Tigers would have to gradually mature to meet the demands of a grueling schedule.
Because of the degree of difficulty Dunham encountered, the No. 4 Tigers (20-12) find themselves with an opportunity to reach the Division III select semifinals for the first time since 2018 when they host No. 5 Parkview Baptist (30-6).
The best-of-three quarterfinal series begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Dunham.
“I tried to schedule the best teams that we could possibly play,” said Theriot, now in his third season. “In our division, usually any of those top eight seeds can win it.
"We’re very fortunate to be at home and a lot of it is because of the teams we played and the amount of wins that they had.”
Dunham began with a 6-7 record and didn’t climb above .500 until nearly a month into the season with a 9-7 win over Class 4A Assumption.
The Tigers have suffered 11 losses to nine different teams that are still currently in the state playoffs, including a three-game series setback to nationally ranked Catholic High, the top seed in Division I select.
“Initially, it was to see how we would play and help us get better,” Theriot said. “I knew we were going to be young, and it would expose our kids to adversity so we could learn how to deal with it during the season.
"I think we’re a little more prepared mentally to face the playoff push. I hope this schedule pays off for us at the end, but Parkview’s going to be tough.”
Dunham’s riding a six-game winning streak following last week’s regional sweep of D’Arbonne Woods Charter, 16-2, 6-0.
Two of the team’s five seniors have been pillars this season in returning starters catcher Grant Cohn and right fielder Chase Crawford.
Cohn, a Tulane signee, leads the team with a .422 average, 13 doubles and 26 RBIs, while Crawford is batting .295 with 16 RBIs.
Junior third baseman Drew Bourgeois, the team’s leadoff batter, is hitting .396 with a team-high 40 runs scored, 19 RBIs and 10 stolen bases followed by junior first baseman Sione Albert (.292, 18 RBIs) and sophomore shortstop Josh Lim (.284, 24 RBIs, 12 stolen bases).
The Tigers rely on the starting pitching tandem of freshman Logan Sorrel (6-2, 2.50 ERA, 49 Ks) and junior Clay Pecue (4-1, 1.50 ERA, 24 Ks) who lead a staff with nine shutouts.
“I like our team concept and we have a lot of unselfish dudes that just want to win,” Theriot said. “As a coach that’s all I can ask for.”