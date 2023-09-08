Three long delays created a game that lasted until early Friday morning, but Dunham had enough staying power to outlast Live Oak 24-14 in a non-district game at The Chapel on Siegen Lane.
Live Oak (1-1) picked up 281 yards of offense compared to 223 for Dunham, but the Eagles were burned by two turnovers and a short kickoff that they failed to recover at their own 25.
Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven had modest statistics compared to his week 1 output of more than 500 yards in total offense, but made every play the Tigers (1-1) needed to stay in control.
Duham built a 24-0 lead before Live Oak rallied for two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
HOW IT WAS WON
After lightning strikes halted play for 83 minutes in the first quarter, Dunham didn’t miss a beat when play resumed. Bronson Bonneval intercepted Live Oak’s Cayden Jones on the first play after the delay, returning it 63 yards for the game’s first score.
Tiger kicker Andrew Bardwell dropped the ensuing kickoff at the Live Oak 25 where Dunham’s Charlie Myers got to the ball first. Three plays later, Haven converted a fourth-and-9 by completing a deep slant to Jac Comeaux for a 24-yard touchdown.
Dunham held Live Oak scoreless the rest of the half, and took a 13-0 lead into what was slated to be a five-minute halftime. When the third quarter began, Dunham executed its best drive of the game, a 13-play 75-yard march that Haven finished with a 6-yard TD run.
Live Oak scored twice in the fourth quarter, but saw its comeback hopes end with a failed two-point conversion after its second touchdown.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Elijah Haven, Dunham’s 6-foot-6 freshman quarterback completed 7 of 17 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for 43 yards, a total that included four first-down runs and a touchdown.
THEY SAID IT
Dunham coach Neil Weiner
Our kids were loose during the break. I thought Live Oak was fired up, too, but it was just one of those things. Bronson made a great read, jumped on the interception and did a great job of keeping in bounds. That completely flipped the script because Live Oak had a good drive going. It was a huge momentum play.
Live Oak coach Hutch Gonzalez
Dunham did a great job of making an adjustment in the middle of our first drive. When they came out (after the break) they came out in a different look. They were much more sound when they came back out and they shut us down. They did that the majority of the night. We made things very difficult on ourselves.
NOTABLE
• The game was held up by three delays, two that were weather-related and a third that was mechanical. The opening kickoff was delayed for an hour due to lightning strikes in the area.
The teams played five minutes into the first quarter before more lightning strikes caused a stoppage of 83 minutes. There was a 20-minute delay at halftime after an automatic timer caused the stadium lights to shut down.