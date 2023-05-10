SULPHUR — Rain and lightning generated a waiting game that began for four Division III select schools, including The Dunham School and St. Charles Catholic, on Wednesday morning is now set to continue into Thursday at the LHSAA state baseball tournament being played at McMurry Park.
The fourth-seeded Tigers and No. 1 St. Charles are scheduled to play their semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday on McMurry’s Field 37. The other Division III select semifinal between No. 3 Notre Dame and seventh-seeded Menard is scheduled for 2 p.m. also on Field 37, weather permitting. The teams were originally set to play at 11 a.m. Wednesday and were pushed back to 7 p.m. But additional weather issues prompted the move to Thursday.
“I think Michael (Federico, LHSAA assistant director/tourney director) is doing the best he can with the situation we have,” Dunham coach Wes Theriot said. “It’s just tough because there are so many games that have to be played.
“We’re all pretty much in the same boat. We’re trying to keep our kids motivated and ready to play. We just don’t know for sure when that will be.”
Weather permitting is the key term to note as games continue at the three-field McMurry complex. Teams were set to resume Division II select semifinals between St. Thomas More-E.D. White and St. Louis Catholic-Vandebilt Catholic at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at McMurry. Those games began just as a late thunderstorm hit and had been scheduled for 5 p.m.
Another game, a Division IV nonselect game between DeQuincy and Logansport, was moved to nearby Westlake High with an estimated 9:45 p.m. Wednesday start time.
Without any other major weather disruptions, LHSAA officials look to get all planned Thursday semifinals completed, including Division I select games involving Baton Rouge and New Orleans schools.