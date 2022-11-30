Much like the students and parents at their respective schools, the head coaches at The Dunham School and University High have history.
Dunham’s Neil Weiner and U-High’s Andy Martin attended LSU at the same time and joined the same fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha. Martin also spent nine seasons on the coaching staff of Weiner’s father, Dale, at Catholic High.
Now, Weiner’s Tigers and Martin’s Cubs will meet Friday night at Dunham for what is more than a friendly neighborhood football rivalry. At stake is a berth in the LHSAA's Division III select title game at the Caesars Superdome when Dunham (11-1) hosts U-High (9-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The two schools were district rivals years ago but have rarely face off in football. Only eight miles separate the two campuses, and according to the two coaches, the two communities run in the same social circles. The parents attend the same churches. Some of them may work together. And the kids likely crossed paths at lower levels of football, either as teammates or opponents.
“Being in Baton Rouge,” Weiner said, “so many of the family members, parents growing up together, know each other…so there’s definitely history with the kids, with the parents involved, for sure.”
The matchup pits traditional Class 3A power U-High against a rising Class 2A in Dunham. It is a matchup that illustrates a unique caveat of the LHSAA's revamped select/nonselect system that has teams from different traditional classes grouped together, based on school enrollment.
But come Friday night it will be a game that brings together two school communities, and two coaches, with plenty in common.
“I think anytime we get a chance to compete with one another,” Martin said, “it’s always a lot of fun, and we always have a lot of people there.”
U-High is making its 11th straight appearance in the semifinals. In their previous 10 trips, they’ve advanced to the state title five times, and won it all four of those times.
For Dunham, on the other hand, this trip to the semifinals is only their third in program history. They won their first semifinal game on the way to their lone LHSAA championship in Class 1A in 2004. But they lost their second to Lafayette Christian in 2019.
“Our guys that are seniors now, they were in the semifinals as freshmen,” Weiner said. “A lot of similarities. Lafayette Christian was a championship-caliber program with a lot of great players, fantastic coaching. Very similar to U-High now. Our seniors now, they’re all grown up, so they’re excited about that.”
On Friday night though, Dunham may be the favorite, based on playoff seeding. The Tigers have home-field advantage and a better record than U-High. They haven’t lost a game since Week 1, when they dropped a tight contest 13-10 to Parkview Baptist. Since then, they’ve rattled off 11 straight victories, including a 21-3 win over 5A Live Oak in Week 2.
The Cubs have three losses on the year, two to Class 5A titans Catholic and Archbishop Rummel and one to district rival Madison Prep.
“We’ve got a big challenge ahead of us,” Martin said. “I think it’s gonna be a fun game. I think there’s gonna be a lot of people here that have been together, hanging out outside of football games, so that’s gonna be a fun deal.”