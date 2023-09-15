Only the lightning could stop Dutchtown (3-0) on Friday night.
After a 30-minute lightning delay, the Griffins came out on fire in their home matchup against Covington (1-2).
On the first play after the stoppage, Dutchtown running back Lekedrin Harvey exploded for a 47-yard touchdown run to give the Griffins a 7-0 lead.
To end the half, Dutchtown added a 28-yard Manuel Cardona field goal and a 57-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Ethan Aucoin to tight end Dylan Dicharry.
The Griffins built a 17-0 lead at halftime and eventually rolled to a 38-0 victory.
How it was won
After taking a 10-0 lead in the second quarter, Dutchtown’s Dylan Hanberry picked off Covington quarterback Jerome Elzy.
Just two plays later, Aucoin hit Dicharry for a 57-yard score to give the Griffins a comfortable halftime advantage.
Dutchtown added a 3-yard touchdown run by Gary Dukes in the third quarter, and Harvey scored on a 29-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Defensive lineman Brandon Smith scooped up a fumble and sprinted into the end zone for Dutchtown’s final score.
In addition to pitching a shutout for the second straight week, the Griffins held Covington to just 97 yards. Dutchtown has given up a total of only 16 points through three games.
Justin Chatman led the Lions with 46 yards receiving and 12 yards rushing.
For the Griffins, Dukes rushed for 80 yards and a score, while Aucoin passed for 115 yards and a touchdown. He added 39 yards on the ground.
Player of the game
Lekedrin Harvey, Dutchtown: He led all rushers with 119 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.
They said it
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta: “We’ve been trying to find that extra gear. We did the exact same thing last year. We found our groove in Week 3. We had a great game at Covington. The key will be to build on this. We can’t rest; we have to get better every week. We have a bye coming up, so we’ll take that time to fix some things we’ve been struggling with, work on our fundamentals and move on.”
Covington coach Greg Salter: “We have a couple of guys out, but that’s no excuse. We have to do a better job in every phase of the game. I thought our kids battled early and kept the game tight, but we had a couple of costly turnovers and gave up a couple of big plays with coverage busts. When you do things like that, it can get away from you real quick.”
Notable
Friday night marked Dutchtown’s sixth straight victory over Covington. The Griffins have not lost to the Lions since suffering a 40-34 defeat in 2017.