Just the thought of his team’s resiliency drove Dutchtown High School coach Chris Schexnaydre to tears.
The No. 12 Griffins had dropped the opener in their best-of-three series with Mandeville and trailed the No. 21 Skippers — the designated home team — by three runs in Friday’s Division I nonselect bidistrict playoff after the fifth inning.
Dutchtown rallied with three runs in the sixth and Caden Hughes’ two-run triple in the seventh provided the Griffins with a pulsating 7-5 victory at Dutchtown's Griffin Park.
“They showed they have a little fight in them,” Schexnaydre said, while choking back tears. “They didn’t quit. We have some guys that have been here four years. They weren’t ready for the season to end.”
Dutchtown (25-10) hosts Mandeville (15-18) in Saturday’s finale at noon. The winner travels to No. 4 Live Oak in regional play.
“We’ve got to a do a better job of responding where after putting up four, we’ve got to come out and have a quick one, two, three,” Mandeville coach Rickey Noland said of his team’s four-run fifth. “They did their job. There’s nothing to take away from them. We have to have a short memory, flush it and move on.”
Pierson Parent had the second homer of the game for Dutchtown, the other being AK Burrell’s solo shot in the first, to ignite his team’s three-run sixth. His solo homer — the second of the season — came on a 1-1 pitch from Mandeville starting pitcher Michael Scott. The Griffins loaded the bases and ninth-place batter Abram Green, who was 2 for 3, tied the game with a two-run single to left off relief pitcher Cam Cressend.
Dutchtown, which scored five times and had six of its eight hits over the final two innings, got two runners on in the seventh when Burrell walked, and Carter Hanberry singled with one out against losing pitcher Ashton Calegan. Hughes, who was hitless in two previous plate appearances and also walked, had an inside-out swing on a 2-1 pitch from Calegan, a ball that carried to right field and just dropped into fair territory.
Dutchtown relief pitcher Paden Pitre (2-2) earned the victory with two scoreless innings. He stranded two runners in the sixth after singles from Nic Schwing and Scott but retired the last five batters he faced — a stretch that included a pair of strikeouts.
Mandeville literally pushed Dutchtown to the brink of elimination with four runs on five hits in the fifth that included a two-run double from Kyle Charrier and consecutive run-scoring singles from Peyton Chiasson and Will Tamplain.
“They had the big inning in the fifth and we responded back in the sixth and seventh,” Schexnaydre said. “I’m just so proud of the guys.”