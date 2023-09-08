For the second straight season, Dutchtown was limited to one touchdown in a hard-hitting nondistrict matchup against Ponchatoula.
But this time around, that one score was all the Griffins needed to pull out a home victory.
In the second half, Dutchtown (2-0) recovered a Green Wave fumble and put together its only sustained drive of the game.
The Griffins marched 66 yards downfield and took the lead with a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ethan Aucoin.
With that score, the Griffins avenged last year’s 10-7 loss to the Green Wave (1-1) with a 6-0 victory on Friday night.
“That was the second year in a row that we just had a defensive battle with those guys. What a great defensive front they have,” Griffins coach Guy Mistretta said. “We told our guys all week that it was going to be a fourth-quarter game. We were going to need to be tough and have that competitive spirit. I’m proud of both teams, but our guys stepped it up. This game is going to make us better down the line.”
How it was won
Ponchatoula had just 84 first-half yards, and Dutchtown was limited to 39.
In fact, the Griffins didn’t pick up their initial first down until the 2:49 mark of the second quarter.
The defensive dominance continued until late in the third.
Ponchatoula’s offense drove down to the Dutchtown 34, but the Green Wave fumbled the ball away.
The Griffins took advantage, moving 66 yards in 11 plays. Along the way, they converted a fourth-and-1.
Eventually, Aucoin powered his way into the end zone on a quarterback keeper.
The two teams combined for just 274 total yards. Dutchtown finished with a 154-130 advantage.
Gary Dukes was the Griffins’ leading rusher with 55 yards on 15 carries. Logan Mayeux was the leading receiver with five catches for 40 yards.
For Ponchatoula, quarterback Bishop Davis had 46 yards through the air and 30 on the ground. Jace Jackson was the Green Wave’s leading rusher with 38 yards.
They said it
Ponchatoula coach Trey Willie: “I just think Dutchtown has a really good defense. We do too. It was a really good defensive battle. We need to figure something out offensively so we can move the ball better because we didn’t do that tonight. But tip your cap to a really good football team. Coach Guy (Mistretta) does a great job with them.”
Player of the game
Aucoin went 9 of 17 passing for 60 yards, but his receivers dropping three passes. He also rushed for 35 yards, which included the winning touchdown run.
Notable
The Griffins have now held their opponents to fewer than 20 points in 10 of their past 12 regular-season games.