Within moments, Dutchtown lost its leading scorer Nya Miller to foul trouble and starter Bri Parker with a minor injury early in the second quarter.
The Griffins, who held a 12-point lead at the time, weren’t exactly in danger, but it was the team’s response to a potentially adverse situation that drew applause from third-year coach Chase Delrie.
Tory Ferry triggered a 10-0 spurt with back-to-back baskets, and reserve Jenna Humphrey buried consecutive corner 3-pointers to help carry Dutchtown to a 64-27 win Thursday over West Monroe as part of the Walker girls tournament played at Dutchtown.
“When Nya got in foul trouble, I thought we did a good job of coming in getting buckets from people we’ve been trying to push to make some plays,” Delrie said. “Humphrey hit two threes that were big for us, and 12 (Marly Gatlin) hit a runner in the lane at the buzzer. It’s a big compliment to all the ones on the floor. It was a total team effort.”
Dutchtown (12-2) hosts South Lafourche at 6:30 on Friday, while West Monroe (2-8) faces Liberty at Zachary High at 4 p.m.
Ferry was one of three players in double figures with 17 points. Miller added 16 and Queens Bernard had 11, all of which came in the first half.
Dutchtown shot 55.6% (25 of 45) from the field, made 7 of 11 from 3-point range and forced 25 turnovers. West Monroe, which shot 23% (11 of 48), was led by Briley Brothers and Mitzariah Minniefield with six points apiece.
Bernard scored half of her team’s points in a 16-3 first-quarter blitz, finishing with a put-back with 15 seconds left.
With Miller, who had been averaging close to 30 points in her last five games, off the floor and Parker soon to follow, Dutchtown increased its 19-8 lead on the strength of a second 3-pointer from Humphrey, making it 29-8 at the 3:06 mark. The Griffins made 7 of 10 shots in the second quarter and finished with a 3-pointer from Bernard, an inside basket from Ferry and Gatlin’s runner in the lane for a 36-15 halftime advantage.
Humphrey finished the third quarter with a 3-pointer from the corner for a 54-25 lead. The Griffins opened with an 8-0 spurt in the fourth, including Miller’s steal and layup for a 62-25 cushion. Delrie then replaced all of his starters with 5:34 to go.
“We’ve been getting better and better at developing some people off the bench,” Delrie said. “Tonight was a credit to them for coming in and just making plays, making things happen.”