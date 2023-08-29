An experienced Dutchtown volleyball team showed confidence and poise as it opened the season with a 3-0 win over Assumption at the Griffins' gym.
Dutchtown returns everyone, including 10 seniors, from last year’s team that won the District 6-I championship and advanced to the LHSAA quarterfinals. The Griffins used their bench and height advantage to win Tuesday by scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-17.
Assumption’s only lead was during the early portion of the second game. The Mustangs had trouble hitting around Dutchtown’s blocking throughout the match.
“This was a testament to our depth,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “We’ve got 10 seniors, but we’ve got some kids behind them that are ready to play. We gave them an opportunity tonight. I thought we played an all-around match.”
Senior outside hitter Brennan Coe turned in a strong performance, particularly in the second set after Dutchtown fell behind 7-5. Coe had two kills as the Griffins responded by outscoring the Mustangs 9-1 to take a 14-8 lead and seize momentum.
Coe finished with six kills, three digs and a block. Kendall Davis had 11 kills while middle hitter Zoe Lacaze added eight. Riley Wall pitched in with 12 digs and Mackenzie Baer had 18 assists.
“I feel very confident in our team this year,” Coe said. “We talk about this being our year, and we practice with that mentality every day. This game, I felt like we showed our fans how much we want to win.”
Assumption, which lost in the Division II semifinals last season, got big production from Jami Ponville with nine kills, nine assists and 10 digs. Ava Pennison (seven kills), Braylie Alleman (10 assists) and Sophie Sanchez (17 digs) were also factors.
“We lost six seniors from last year, but we actually have six seniors this year,” Assumption coach Tara Campo said. “We lost most of our height so we were mismatched coming in. I thought we held our composure, but you’ve got to give Dutchtown credit. They’re big all the way around.”
The match opened with the teams trading points in game one. After a 4-4 tie, Dutchtown took an 11-5 lead. The Griffins led by as many as eight points before winning 25-19.
Dutchtown led the second game 14-10 before taking 11 of the next 14 points to close out the win.
In the third game, Ricks rotated players in and out of his lineup. One of the biggest cheers came when sophomore middle hitter Hayden Herring got the final two kills as Dutchtown won the final game 25-17.
Dutchtown used no timeouts during the match, but Assumption found success scoring points coming out of its own timeouts. When Assumption called its last timeout of the match in the third game, Ricks tried a different approach by staying out of his team’s huddle during the break.
“I thought I’d try something different and let our assistant coach talk. They still won the point, but that’s a testament to (Campo),” Ricks said. “You always want to win the point coming out of a timeout, so that’s something for us to work on.”