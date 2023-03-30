The third time was the charm for Dutchtown.
A year after losing in the semifinals as the top seed last spring, the No. 1 Griffins won their first girls title at the LHSAA Bowling Championships.
“We started this team with five girls and they said they would win a championship before they graduated. And they did,” Dutchtown coach Corey Ledet said. “We got to the semifinals twice before and could not get over that hump … until today.”
Nebraska signee Ashtyn Yoches was selected as the MVP of the finals after Dutchtown’s 23-4 victory over defending champion Denham Springs at Premier Lanes Thursday.
Brother Martin also made history by winning an unprecedented fifth boys title in a row.
The two-day LHSAA event concludes with singles competition at All Star Lanes starting at 11 a.m. Friday. A total of 126 bowlers are set to compete for top individual honors.
“I could not be happier for it (high school career) to end this way,” Yoches said. “My teammates are amazing ... I could not ask for a better team to do this with. I was a little nervous because I knew this was it — the end of my high school career.
“But staying steady and moving on to the next shot is something we’ve worked on all year long. That was our focus.”
Yoches rolled the high girls finals score of 228 in the final game of her prep career. She started out with an characteristically low score of 156 in the first game.
But the possibility of losing again to DSHS, the team that ousted them in the semifinals in 2022, never materialized. Yoches was the only Griffin who did not score points in the first game.
Dutchtown led 7-1 after that round of games. The Griffins outscored the the Yellow Jackets 6-1 in Game 2. There was even a little lagniappe — Dutchtown set a tourney record with a two-game total of 2,253 pins in a semifinal win over Archbishop Chapelle.
“They came in last September with real focus. You could tell it was a different team,” Ledet offered. "They never let up. They worked hard in practice and performed well all year.”
Yoches (199) and Sydney Lee (190) had the too averages in the final. Gracie Dawson led Denham Springs with a 186 average that included a 223 score in the final game.
“I see all of them (at All Star) and I watched a lot of these girls grow up,” said Denham Springs coach Kim Bogan, who manages All Star Lanes. “Her freshman year Ashtyn said I want a bowling team. She was really the only one who had really bowled before.
“They were determined. I saw them every week. If there was a clinic they were there. This is an awesome accomplishment.
“But I am proud of my girls … they never gave up,” Bogan said. “We graduated three starters and we’ve got some new girls who have not bowled before. It was outstanding to get this far.”