Dutchtown’s Mallory Mitchell glanced to her left and paused to watch her senior teammates pose for a picture with LHSAA championship trophy.
“I’m so happy for them,” the freshman said. “This is what they wanted so bad. I’m just glad I was able to help.”
Mitchell placed second in the Level 8 all-around competition Saturday night to help Dutchtown claim its first girls team title on the final day of the LHSAA gymnastics meet.
It was a sweet reward from the Griffins, who finished second to Baton Rouge High a year ago by a fraction of a point. Dutchtown scored 231.050 points during the meet at BRHS. St. Joseph’s Academy was second (229.550), followed by Baton Rouge High (228.350).
Mount Carmel scored the most points in the Level 8 competition with 111.100. However, Dutchtown had already built a lead by leading all teams in the Level 3 and Level 4 sessions that started the meet.
“This is just amazing … incredible,” Dutchtown coach Erin Bennett said. "We were so close last year, so this really is special.
“We had 30 girls compete today, and it was a team effort … all day. Being consistent was the key. We did not need to be flashy, we needed to be steady.”
There were emotional highs for individuals and teams during the day in which three 10s were recorded. Lauren Babineaux of Dominican scored a 10 on her final event — the uneven parallel bars — to lock up the Level 8 individual all-around title with a score of 38.225.
“No, I wasn’t expecting that at all,” Babineaux said of her 10. “Bars is normally my strong event and I was excited finish with it. The best part was probably my dismount.”
Babineaux’s 10 was one of two recorded back-to-back in BRHS’ smaller gymnastics gym on the final rotation. Parkview Baptist’s Hannah Comeaux scored a 10 on floor exercise as Babineaux was in line to do her bars routine.
“All season I’ve had a 9.5 start value and last week I decided to go for a 10 value at state,” Comeaux said. “I did a front pass, and it went better than expected. I decided to go for it.”
Dutchtown’s Mitchell had the top vault score of 9.750 and finished with a score of 37.800. Isabelle McDermott of St. Joseph’s was third all-around with a 37.625 and had the best balance beam score (9.375).
Also, perfect
Another Dutchtown freshman, Hannah Hernandez, recorded the first 10 on her Level 3 floor exercise early Saturday. Hernandez claimed the Level 3 all-around title with 39.225 points.
“I was very surprised,” Hernandez said. “I tried to go big with everything and I thought I messed up on one part. But I guess I didn’t.”